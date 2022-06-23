Telstra readies green energy retail for launch

Telstra readies green energy retail for launch
Mockup of Telstra Energy app
Taking registrations for electricity, gas customers.

Telstra has opened registrations for its new Telstra Energy business, which will be retailing electricity and gas.

Its key pitch is environmental: to "offset the carbon emissions from your energy use at no extra cost."

"This is not an add-on – you won’t need to check a box and pay extra to offset your emissions like you would for services with other providers”, the carrier explained in a blog post.

The telco also promises customers they’ll always be on the best plan available for them, that energy customers will accumulate Telstra Plus points, and that customers will have energy consumption management tools in the MyTelstra app.

The app will track clean energy offers, helping customers time-shift their power consumption to maximise renewables use.

In February, Telstra cut a deal with Intellihub, under which Telstra will provide SIMs for Intellihub’s smart meter connectivity, while Intellihub will provide smart meters for the carrier’s energy customers.

Telstra Energy has secured licenses across the New Energy Market states - NSW, South-East Queensland, Victoria, South Australia, as well as the ACT, with Victoria imposing conditions on the first six months of operation.

Telstra claims it’s spent more than $900 million on renewables since 2017, and will “continue to boost our investments in renewables and energy storage as Telstra Energy grows”.

