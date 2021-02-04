Telstra proposes 'net reduction of up to 1425 roles'

Telstra has lifted a year-long pause on job reductions under its T22 transformation program, briefing teams yesterday on plans for a “net reduction” of up to 1425 roles.

The telco paused reductions in March last year, citing uncertainty created by the Covid-19 pandemic, and then further extended the pause until February 2021.

As first reported by The Australian Financial Review, the hiatus has now come to an end, with plans unveiled for a new round of cuts under Telstra2022 or T22, the transformation announced back in mid-2018.

“We’ve briefed some of our teams on proposed changes that would see a net reduction of up to 1425 roles across Australia and our international locations as we continue to transform Telstra,” a Telstra spokesperson said.

“While these role reductions have always been part of our existing T22 commitments, decisions like this are always difficult and we understand the impacts on those involved and their families.

“We’ll be supporting our people and their families with free 24/7 access to our employee assistance program.

“If these changes go ahead, we’ll also work with those impacted to help them secure another role at Telstra.

“Where that’s not possible, they’ll be supported by our career transition program and industry-leading retrenchment benefits.”

If the planned cuts occur, it is understood that Telstra will be more than 90 percent through its T22 reductions.

To complete the program, it is understood that a further net reduction of 800 staff will be proposed sometime later in calendar year 2021.