Telstra expands gov cyber offering, creates specialist team

Telstra is ramping up its government cyber security offerings with two new products and services aimed at strengthening threat detection and response at the network perimeter.

The telco has also created a specialist government team to provide cyber security services at a federal, state and local level.

Telstra said it would help agencies “monitor the vast landscape of cyber threats using big data analytics from [a] managed security service platform” that underpins its existing security operations centre, which has operated since August 2017.

A “Sovereign SecureEdge” service, meanwhile, will allow agencies to “implement more stringent compliance measures without the complexity and cost of having to build the functionality”.

“Built using cloud architecture, the solution also helps to reduce latency and limitations that often come with more complex perimeter-based security solutions,” Telstra said.

The new products and services come as the federal government prepares to centralise its networks through a series of cyber hubs.

The federal government is piloting three cyber hubs in Defence, Home Affairs and Services Australia to inform a future whole-of-government operating model.

One impact of that model is that it will see Telstra lose its gateway provider certification in July, a change the government suggests will allow agencies to adopt more “emerging cyber security technologies and capabilities”.

Telstra Enterprise group owner for government Nicole McMahon said having new product sets is important, with the government planning to have all of its services online by 2025.

She also pointed to “rapidly accelerated digital adoption” brought about by the pandemic, which has also led to an increase in the number and sophistication of cyber attacks, as another reason for Telstra to change its offerings in the space.

The products are expected to be available to government agencies in the “coming months”.