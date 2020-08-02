Telstra DNS infrastructure targeted by denial-of-service attack

By on
Causes east coast connectivity issues Sunday.

Telstra’s domain name servers were hit by a denial-of-service attack on Sunday, causing widespread internet connectivity problems for customers, mainly on the east coast.

The telco said in a statement on Twitter that some of its DNS infrastructure was targeted by a “cyber attack, known as a denial of service (DoS)”.

“We're blocking the malicious traffic attacking some of our services,” it said in a separate statement just after midday AEST.

“We are confident we have blocked all of this malicious traffic and are working to get you back up and running again.”

Customers that switched their DNS to the likes of Google’s 8.8.8.8 were able to resolve website addresses.

The issues - and attack - appeared to start just after 10.30am AEST, and affected both fixed-line and cellular users.

