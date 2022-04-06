Telstra Digital to be led by telco's CMO

Telstra Digital, which runs the telco's digital channels, data and technology agenda, will now be led by Jeremy Nicholas following the departure of previous executive director Jenni Barnett.

The change was made internally at the end of February and covers oversight of Telstra websites, apps and channels including the MyTelstra app, online and digital customer service pathways.

A Telstra spokesperson told iTnews Nicholas has been Telstra’s chief marketing officer since 2018 “and was keen for a change” following the departure of Barnett.

“When Jenni Barnett recently left Telstra it was a great opportunity to appoint Jeremy as our new digital executive,” the spokesperson said.

“Jeremy is a great fit for the role as he can use his deep customer expertise in a more direct way, as well as continuing the evolution of our sites, apps and channels.

“We have started a search for a new chief marketing officer and Jeremy will continue to lead Telstra’s marketing team until an appointment is made.”

Barnett was with Telstra for over three years. Prior to her time at Telstra, she was a digital executive with CBA.

Nicholas, meanwhile, will continue to report to Michael Ackland, Telstra’s group executive for consumer and small business.