Telstra CEO Andy Penn is stepping down

By on
Telstra CEO Andy Penn is stepping down
Telstra CEO apparent Vicki Brady
Image: Telstra

Vicki Brady named successor.

Telstra’s CEO of seven years Andy Penn is stepping down, with CFO Vicki Brady to take the role as of September 1.

Brady is following the same path as Penn, who first joined Telstra as CFO in 2012 and was elevated to CEO in 2015.

Penn’s tenure as CEO coincided with the existential challenge of losing the bulk of Telstra’s fixed line business to NBN Co, turning the incumbent into a reseller of broadband services, while at the same time rolling out 4G services and charting the migration to 5G.

In an announcement to the Australian Securities Exchange, Telstra chair John Mullen singled out Penn’s management of the T22 strategy as his major achievement, delivering a “transformed experience for customers, shareholders and employees”.

“There’s no doubt the strategy has delivered beyond expectations and has laid the foundations for Telstra’s recently announced T25 strategy and a renewed focus on growth and innovation," Mullen said.

“During his time as CEO, Andy has driven a focus on digitisation underpinned by a commitment to simplifying our products and services.

“He has also maintained our leadership in networks, including recently through our investment to lead on 5G.”

Mullen said Brady has the experience to be Penn's successor, having developed go-to-market plans as part of T22.

Brady has also "played a key leadership role in the development of Telstra's T25 strategy and is well placed to lead the company through its next phase," Mullen said.

"She could not be more qualified to take over the role to deliver on our T25 commitments."

Brady’s first joined Telstra in 2016 as group executive, consumer and small business, before assuming the CFO role in 2019.

Having begun her career with KPMG, she has also worked for Optus and SingTel.

Brady holds a bachelor of commerce from the Australian National University, and a master of science in management from Stanford.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
andy penntelcotelco/isptelecommunicationstelstratraining & development

Sponsored Whitepapers

NextGen Security Operations: A Roadmap for the Future
NextGen Security Operations: A Roadmap for the Future
Video: Watch Juniper talk about its Aston Martin partnership
Video: Watch Juniper talk about its Aston Martin partnership
Don&#8217;t pay the ransom: A three-step guide to ransomware protection
Don’t pay the ransom: A three-step guide to ransomware protection
A Guide to Cyber Security Threat Hunting
A Guide to Cyber Security Threat Hunting
20 ways Automate solves IT and business problems
20 ways Automate solves IT and business problems

Events

Most Read Articles

NBN Co reveals the two ways to get invited to upgrade FTTN to full fibre

NBN Co reveals the two ways to get invited to upgrade FTTN to full fibre
How NAB's buyout forced 86 400 to lift its data game

How NAB's buyout forced 86 400 to lift its data game
Services Australia to upgrade IBM mainframe for $28.5m

Services Australia to upgrade IBM mainframe for $28.5m
TPG Telecom refutes Optus complaint over Telstra tie-up

TPG Telecom refutes Optus complaint over Telstra tie-up

Digital Nation

Metaverse hype will transition into new business models by mid decade: Gartner
Metaverse hype will transition into new business models by mid decade: Gartner
Case Study: PlayHQ leverages graph technologies for sports administration
Case Study: PlayHQ leverages graph technologies for sports administration
As NFTs gain traction, businesses start taking early bets
As NFTs gain traction, businesses start taking early bets
The other &#8216;CTO&#8217;: The emerging role of the chief transformation officer
The other ‘CTO’: The emerging role of the chief transformation officer
COVER STORY: From cost control to customer fanatics, AI is transforming the contact centre
COVER STORY: From cost control to customer fanatics, AI is transforming the contact centre

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?