Telstra appoints new edge and cloud executive

Telstra has appointed Amdocs Open Network CTO Angela Logothetis to lead the telco's edge and cloud group.

Group executive at Telstra Kim Krogh Andersen said via LinkedIn that Logothetis "comes to [Telstra]with an extensive background in the tech and telco space, having spent the past 13 years in various senior technology roles at Amdocs."

"As CTO of Amdocs Open Network, she led their work accelerating adoption of open cloud native networks and edge compute, integrating the best of 5G, AI/ML and automation," he wrote.

Logothetis will replace Sarah Anderson, who has been acting in the edge and cloud group executive position for the past eight months.

Sarah Anderson will now move into the role of executive for Telstra Purple & Technology Services.

She has spent the past nine years with Telstra working across various roles “with a deep focus on cloud” including director for global hybrid and public cloud products and general manager of cloud platforms.

The changes are expected to support the telco as it prepares to move into a new transformation effort.

Telstra released details of its T25 program last month, stating the new work will begin in July 2022 and run for three years.

During an investor day CEO Andrew Penn said T25 “aims to deliver $500 million of net cost reductions, cash conversion and generation, active portfolio management and shareholder value through an updated capital management framework.”