Telstra and TPG restack mobile spectrum in Australian first

By on
Telstra and TPG restack mobile spectrum in Australian first

Resulting in 4G improvements.

Telstra said it has seen up to 20 percent speed improvements to 4G services after working with TPG Telecom to restack certain mobile spectrum holdings.

Spectrum re-stacking involves defragmenting and shifting separate spectrum blocks that are not next to each other to create a single contiguous holding. 

In Telstra’s case, separate 10 MHz spectrum blocks have been joined together to form single 20 MHz blocks in six cities - Adelaide, Brisbane, Canberra, Darwin, Hobart and Perth.

Telstra and TPG’s spectrum holdings in the 1800MHz and 2100MHz bands were fragmented “due to different spectrum allocations over the last decade, including the regional 1800 MHz auction in 2016 and the “multiband” auction in 2017,” Telstra said in a statement.

It’s the “first time ever” that two different mobile network operators agreed to restack their spectrum holdings “in the absence of regulatory direction,” Telstra added.

“The 1800MHz band was restacked by all operators in 2012 but that was due to the ACMA’s [Australian Communications and Media Authority’s] spectrum licence reissue process.”

The ACMA played a support role in the voluntary restacking process, “endorsing the technical mechanism for the restack as well as varying our respective spectrum licenses to reflect the new arrangements,” Telstra said.

“Thanks to this project, we have seen average 4G speeds improve in every city where the restack was done by at least 10 percent and in Canberra and Darwin by 20 percent,” Telstra group executive for networks and IT Nikos Katinakis said

“We can also carry more traffic on larger spectrum blocks.  For example, in Canberra our restacked 1800MHz spectrum is carrying approximately 14 percent more traffic.

“This means better speeds and better capacity for our customers in these areas, even at busier times on our network.”

TPG Telecom's executive general manager for mobile and fixed networks Barry Kezik reported similar improvements.

“Since the spectrum restack, we have observed a 10 to 20 percent improvement in mobile data speeds, and traffic has increased significantly as customers take advantage of these faster speeds,” Kezik said.

“As we refarm spectrum gradually from 4G to 5G over the coming years, there will be additional performance benefits to harness.”

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
4g mobile restack spectrum telco telco/isp telstra tpg

Sponsored Whitepapers

How to reduce the risk of phishing and ransomware
How to reduce the risk of phishing and ransomware
Prevent fraud and phishing attacks with DMARC
Prevent fraud and phishing attacks with DMARC
Security awareness training strategies for account takeover protection
Security awareness training strategies for account takeover protection
7 guidelines to deliver tangible results quickly
7 guidelines to deliver tangible results quickly
Power your firm's intelligent digital workplace with digital document processes
Power your firm's intelligent digital workplace with digital document processes

Events

Most Read Articles

LinkedIn denies data breach with 700 million records

LinkedIn denies data breach with 700 million records
NSW govt rolls out new digital licensing platform

NSW govt rolls out new digital licensing platform
Researchers accidentally publish 'PrintNightmare' Stuxnet-style zero-day

Researchers accidentally publish 'PrintNightmare' Stuxnet-style zero-day
Telstra sells 49 percent of towers business for $2.8bn

Telstra sells 49 percent of towers business for $2.8bn

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?