Telcos send out millions of COVID-19 SMSs for Aus government

By on
Why wasn't emergency alert used?

Australia’s mobile operators are in the process of sending batches of text messages to millions of Australians on the government’s behalf to warn them about the coronavirus.

The federal government announced the large-scale outreach on Twitter this morning and provided an example text.

“Coronavirus Aus Gov msg: To stop the spread, stay 1.5m from others, follow rules on social gatherings, wash hands, stay home if sick. aus.gov.au” the message reads.

The messages do not come addressed from a government sender, but instead from the telco that distributed the text.

This means some users found the text message was grouped on their handset with other less-critical messages sent by their carrier, such as maintenance and upgrade notifications.

iTnews understands that telcos may have had as little as 24 hours notice of the need to distribute the messages, meaning they used their own systems to do so.

In addition, while the government does have an official emergency alert mechanism available to it that would have shown messages coming directly from it instead of from telcos, it is understood this may not have been used because different levels of government disagreed on the message's wording.

Further comment was being sought on this at the time of publication.

The messages are being distributed both to on-net users as well as to the customer bases of mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs) that make use of the same network. 

It’s understood that due to the large number of messages being distributed that they are being sent in batches, hence why some mobile users have received them and others haven’t.

