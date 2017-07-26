Tech suppliers clamber for Medicare payments deal

By on
Tech suppliers clamber for Medicare payments deal

But way forward unclear.

The Department of Health is confident it can find suppliers to replace its Medicare payments processing system before 2019.

But the agency has been told by industry that it should proceed with a "modular, flexible and staged" approach for the complex build of the new platform.

The proposed platform will replace 200 separate applications and 90 different databases that currently deliver 600 million payments worth $50 billion every year for Medicare, the pharmaceutical benefits scheme, veterans and aged care recipients.

The agency asked suppliers earlier this year to pitch off-the-shelf IT solutions that could replace the ageing system, as part of a two-stage procurement process.

The overhaul has since received $67.3 million in this year’s federal budget.

Through the RFI process, the agency received significant interest in the project from systems integrators, enterprise software suppliers, and niche application providers from both the health and fintech sectors.

This has given it confidence that the right technologies can be sourced, it said. Those technologies may include off-the-shelf and as-a-service products for multiple capabilities.

The majority of submissions by industry recommended a modular architecture to allow the agency to draw from a range of different suppliers for delivery.

A modular platform would connect its components using open standards, APIs and other interoperability patterns.

However, this would necessitate strong governance around managing a multi-vendor environment, potential suppliers said.

Submissions also suggested approaching the build incrementally, and ensuring that the end result can support the swap-out of technologies over time.

"The market identified that a two-speed delivery approach would enable earlier benefits and incremental progress on the government’s operation of the platform," Health said.

It could also see the agency deliver the platform using "discrete work packages that are specified and procured in stages" – a similar approach to the Department of Human Services' welfare payment infrastructure transformation program.

The agency is planning to release a procurement plan later in the year to provide the "timelines for future approaches to market for service and components to support the long term solution".

Further engagement meetings with industry will be held in Canberra, Melbourne and Sydney next month to refine business and technical requirements.

Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
digital payments platform governmentit medicare software

Most Read Articles

Meet WooliesX, the new digital arm of Woolworths

Meet WooliesX, the new digital arm of Woolworths
Sweden exposed sensitive data on citizens, military personnel

Sweden exposed sensitive data on citizens, military personnel
AWS warns users about open S3 buckets

AWS warns users about open S3 buckets
IAG gets a chief digital officer

IAG gets a chief digital officer
You must be a registered member of iTnews to post a comment.
| Register

Whitepapers from our sponsors

Optimising Enterprise Data Centres for the Cloud
Optimising Enterprise Data Centres for the Cloud
Growing companies have a growing interest in technology
Growing companies have a growing interest in technology
RSA NetWitness&#174; Endpoint. Respond 3X Faster to Threats
RSA NetWitness® Endpoint. Respond 3X Faster to Threats
Building platforms for future health and education
Building platforms for future health and education
Breach Level Index Report
Breach Level Index Report

Events

Log In

Username:
Password:
|  Forgot your password?