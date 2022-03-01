Tasmanian data services hit by twin Telstra fibre cuts

Tasmania has been largely cut off from internet and telephony services due to what is believed to be two separate terrestrial cable cuts.

Internet providers started reporting service disruptions in Hobart and Launceston at around 11.30am, with the impact quickly spreading across the island state.

Launtel said in a status advisory that “all Tasmanian customers will experience no connectivity due to a major Telstra network outage affecting all ISPs in Tasmania.”

Telstra confirmed in a pair of tweets that its engineering team is “onto” the problems.

“We believe the issue is a result of two separate cable cuts on the main routes to Tassie,” the telco said.

“000 calls are not impacted, and some voice calls will be getting through.

Telstra technicians have confirmed one cable has been cut by civil works. ABC is reporting this is to a transmission route in Victoria, which may explain why traffic across the subsea cables has dropped.

The second cable issue is understood to be in a remote, albeit still land-based, location in Tasmania, with technicians now on location to assess the cause.

Based on available information, it appears that the issues are not related to cuts to subsea infrastructure between Tasmania and the mainland, which would be much more difficult to fix, although they are still on major routes and are affecting most fixed and mobile data services.

Tasmania's department of health said in a social post that "health services in Tasmania are continuing, despite a large scale internet outage experienced in the state."

"If anyone requires emergency assistance, they should phone 000, which has not been impacted by the outage," the department said.

"Our hospitals continue to be operational, with continuity plans activated as required."

There were also some reports of issues with payment systems though it was unclear to what extent these were isolated or widespread.