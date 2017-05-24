Target US pays $25m to states to settle data breach

By on
Target US pays $25m to states to settle data breach

Still yet to finalise settlement for consumers.

Target US has agreed to pay US$18.5 million (A$24.7 million) to settle claims by 47 states and the District of Columbia and resolve a multi-state investigation into the retailer's massive data breach in late 2013.

The investigation — led by the attorneys-general of Connecticut and Illinois — found that attackers had accessed Target's gateway server through credentials stolen from a third-party vendor.

In one of the biggest data breaches to hit a US retailer, Target had reported that hackers stole data from up to 40 million credit and debit cards of shoppers who had visited its stores during the 2013 holiday season.

California will receive more than US$1.4 million from the settlement, the largest share of any state, California attorney-general Xavier Becerra said.

The costs associated with the settlement are already reflected in the data breach liability reserves that Target has previously recognised and disclosed, the company said in a statement.

Target also said the total cost of the data breach had been US$202 million.

Target spokeswoman Jenna Reck said the company has so far settled with financial institutions and states but is yet to finalise a consumer settlement.

"There is a class action settlement that is outstanding. We have reached an agreement but it hasn't been legally finalised yet."

As part of the settlement announced today, Target is required to adopt advanced measures to secure customer information such as employing an executive to oversee a comprehensive information security program as well as advise its chief executive and board.

The company is also required to hire a independent, qualified third party to conduct a comprehensive security assessment and encrypt or otherwise protect card information to make it useless if stolen.

The retailer's shares were down 0.6 percent at US$55.13 in afternoon trade.

Tags:
breach finance retailit security target

Most Read Articles

NBN, Vodafone contractor goes under owing millions

NBN, Vodafone contractor goes under owing millions
Human Services casts doubt on Watson

Human Services casts doubt on Watson
MyGov gets a makeover

MyGov gets a makeover
Australian SKA telescope finds ancient radio signal

Australian SKA telescope finds ancient radio signal
You must be a registered member of iTnews to post a comment.
| Register

Whitepapers from our sponsors

Growing companies have a growing interest in technology
Growing companies have a growing interest in technology
RSA NetWitness&#174; Endpoint. Respond 3X Faster to Threats
RSA NetWitness® Endpoint. Respond 3X Faster to Threats
Building platforms for future health and education
Building platforms for future health and education
Breach Level Index Report
Breach Level Index Report
Data Security vs Human Behaviour
Data Security vs Human Behaviour

Events

Log In

Username:
Password:
|  Forgot your password?