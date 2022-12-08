TAFE NSW CISO leaving for private sector

Recruitment for a replacement underway.

TAFE NSW is looking for a new chief information security officer ahead of the departure of Rohit Vohra.

Vohra, appointed in 2019, was TAFE NSW’s first CISO.

A TAFE NSW spokesperson told iTnews that Vohra is “moving on to other opportunities in the competitive cyber security sector”.

The new chief information security officer will be expected to “enhance our capacity to address the threats we are witnessing globally”, TAFE NSW said.

“Over the last three years, TAFE NSW has introduced a significant number of measures to ensure our students and staff stay cyber-safe,” a spokesperson told iTnews.

“The new CISO will focus on ensuring that TAFE NSW safely and securely manage risks to its data and digital environments, and maintain compliance with legal and regulatory obligations.”

The new CISO will report to the body’s CIO Fiona Rankin, with responsibility both to build the cyber security team, and to lead TAFE NSW’s cyber security strategy.

The recruitment advertisement states the CISO will be tasked with securing current operational systems, as well as the “safe, robust and secure development of online and digital learning platforms that deliver across the state of NSW incorporating both large campuses through to remote online digital learning capability.”

The systems deliver services to more than 500,000 students, TAFE NSW said.

The advertisement noted the importance of cyber security to an extensive program of work, including “the ongoing lift and shift to a safe and secure cloud based operating model, through to the increased adoption and promotion of data analytics, automation, machine learning and the benefits of virtual reality and augmented reality as educational learning platforms.”

