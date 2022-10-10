Tabcorp to invest $33 million into Dabble

By on
Tabcorp to invest $33 million into Dabble

Wants to attract a younger demographic.

Tabcorp has made a $33 million investment in online bookmakers Dabble in efforts to tap into a younger audience, as it pushes to grow its digital market share.

Dabble, an Australian online sports and racing bookmaker with over 150,000 customers, allows users to chat with other punters and build an in-app social following.

Tabcorp said it is buying a 20 percent equity interest on a fully diluted basis in Dabble, and will hold the right to appoint a director to the Dabble board.

It said the “strategic investment in Dabble provides Tabcorp with both exposure to Dabble’s innovative product capability and strength in the younger customer segment.”

“Tabcorp and Dabble will explore opportunities to create win-win innovation and growth for both TAB and Dabble,” it said in a statement.

The gambling company added the investment aligns with “Tabcorp’s strategy to grow digital market share” as it moves forward with the sale of its non-core eBet business for $62 million.

Tabcorp Managing Director and CEO Adam Rytenskild said the business is “transforming our company, with a clear strategy and united ambition to grow digital market share.”

“Dabble is one of the most unique and innovative wagering brands and our investment today fits perfectly with our transformation agenda.”

He added the investment follows as the company's new TAB app went live and has also seen “an 11 percent increase in weekly active customers compared to the 6 weeks prior to launch.”

Tabcorp released its app last month, using the open-source Flutter UI toolkit as the foundation for its mobile, web and retail offerings.

The Dabble investment is subject to customary conditions including Northern Territory Racing Commission approval.

The Director’s appointment to the Dabble board will be subject to probity approval.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
dabbleflutterstrategytabtabcorp

Sponsored Whitepapers

Forrester Study APAC: Don&#8217;t Just Educate, Create Cybersafe Behaviour
Forrester Study APAC: Don’t Just Educate, Create Cybersafe Behaviour
Teaching Good Cyber Security Behaviors with Seinfield
Teaching Good Cyber Security Behaviors with Seinfield
2022 State of Email Security Report
2022 State of Email Security Report
Cyber Resilience For Dummies - ANZ edition
Cyber Resilience For Dummies - ANZ edition
How to successfully plan, deploy & launch an intranet
How to successfully plan, deploy & launch an intranet

Events

Most Read Articles

McMillan Shakespeare lands new CDO

McMillan Shakespeare lands new CDO
Regulators hope payment reforms can solve debanking issue

Regulators hope payment reforms can solve debanking issue
'Expansive' myGov audit to begin within weeks

'Expansive' myGov audit to begin within weeks
CBA customers target of Optus SMS scam

CBA customers target of Optus SMS scam

Digital Nation

Case Study: Munro Footwear Group changes &#8216;every system imaginable&#8217; says CTO Keng Ng
Case Study: Munro Footwear Group changes ‘every system imaginable’ says CTO Keng Ng
Six trends driving metaverse technologies: Gartner
Six trends driving metaverse technologies: Gartner
COVER STORY: Gen Z forces universities to digitally transform
COVER STORY: Gen Z forces universities to digitally transform
Web3 skills shortage creates project backlog until 2024
Web3 skills shortage creates project backlog until 2024
Case Study: Bendigo and Adelaide bank turn to AWS and Google for front and backend
Case Study: Bendigo and Adelaide bank turn to AWS and Google for front and backend

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?