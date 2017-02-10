Sydney tech exec jailed for 10 years

Sydney-based technology executive Andrew Sigalla was today sentenced to ten years in jail after being found guilty of defrauding listed technology firm TZ Limited of $9 million.

His sentencing follows his guilty conviction for 24 counts of dishonest conduct last November.

The court found the 51-year-old had used his position as a director to redirect $8.7 million in funds out from the company either to himself or related entities, in large part to fund a gambling habit and pay down a $10 million mortgage, from December 2006 to March 2009.

Sigalla had a large debt with bookmaker Tom Waterhouse, who had testified during the trial that the executive was "known by all the big bookmakers" and considered a "big punter".