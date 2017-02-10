Benchmark Awards Reports Blogs Topics CXO Challenge Whitepapers What's On

Sydney tech exec jailed for 10 years

By on
Sydney tech exec jailed for 10 years

Sentenced for $9m fraud.

Sydney-based technology executive Andrew Sigalla was today sentenced to ten years in jail after being found guilty of defrauding listed technology firm TZ Limited of $9 million.

His sentencing follows his guilty conviction for 24 counts of dishonest conduct last November. 

The court found the 51-year-old had used his position as a director to redirect $8.7 million in funds out from the company either to himself or related entities, in large part to fund a gambling habit and pay down a $10 million mortgage, from December 2006 to March 2009.

Sigalla had a large debt with bookmaker Tom Waterhouse, who had testified during the trial that the executive was "known by all the big bookmakers" and considered a "big punter".

Corporate watchdog ASIC commenced investigations into Sigalla in 2009, and he was charged and arrested in 2013.

He was today sentenced to ten years imprisonment with a non-parole period of six years.

"The offending conduct took place over a period of more than two years in circumstances which demonstrated considerable deception, ingenuity, opportunism and greed," Justice Christine Adamson said.

'Private investment in public companies is a significant aspect of the market economy. If potential investors fear that the directors of public companies will misuse their positions to their own advantage, they will be loath to invest and the market will be deprived of capital which would otherwise have been available."

ASIC commissioner John Price said the ten year sentence reflected the gravity of Sigalla's offences.

TZ Limited is an ASX-listed smart lock technology company led by financial services guru and media personality Mark Bouris. 

Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
andrew sigalla financeit fraud strategy tz

Most Read Articles

Photos: How to get a subsea cable from Sydney to LA

Photos: How to get a subsea cable from Sydney to LA
The CIO movements that made headlines in 2016

The CIO movements that made headlines in 2016
Overhaul of ASD's Top 4 cyber threat strategies

Overhaul of ASD's Top 4 cyber threat strategies
NBN Co sets fee for after-hours installation

NBN Co sets fee for after-hours installation
You must be a registered member of iTnews to post a comment.
| Register

Whitepapers from our sponsors

What will the stadium of the future look like?
What will the stadium of the future look like?
New technology adoption is pushing enterprise networks to breaking point
New technology adoption is pushing enterprise networks to breaking point
Gartner names IBM a 'Leader' for Disaster Recovery as a Service
Gartner names IBM a 'Leader' for Disaster Recovery as a Service
The next era of business continuity: Are you ready for an always-on world?
The next era of business continuity: Are you ready for an always-on world?

Log In

Username:
Password:
|  Forgot your password?