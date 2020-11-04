Swedish insurer Folksam leaks data of 1 million customers to tech giants

By on
Swedish insurer Folksam leaks data of 1 million customers to tech giants

'No indication' data was used improperly.

Sweden's largest insurer, Folksam, accidentally leaked private data on about 1 million of its customers to a handful of the world's largest technology companies, it said on Tuesday.

Folksam, which insures 50 percent of Swedish homes and individuals, shared the data with tech giants such as Facebook, Google, Microsoft and LinkedIn.

"We take what has happened seriously. We have immediately stopped sharing this personal information and requested that it be deleted," Folksam's head of marketing, Jens Wikstrom, said in a statement.

The data included social security numbers, widely used in Sweden for everyday activities including banking, and information on who had bought pregnancy insurance, Folksam said.

European regulators have hit companies with heavy fines for data breaches in recent years as tougher privacy rules have come into force.

The breach has been reported to Sweden's data watchdog, Folksam said.

A spokesman for Sweden's data inspectorate said it was looking into the matter but had not yet made a decision whether to launch an investigation.

Folksam said there was no indication so far that the leaked information has been used by third parties in an "improper manner".

"This should not happen and we are now working hard so that it never happens again," Wikstrom added.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
customer data financeit folksam insurer leak privacy security

Sponsored Whitepapers

Forrester's Asia Pacific Predictions 2021 Guide
Forrester's Asia Pacific Predictions 2021 Guide
Adopting a Next-Generation Data Security Approach
Adopting a Next-Generation Data Security Approach
How to be a SOAR winner
How to be a SOAR winner
3 steps to a well-rounded cybersecurity plan
3 steps to a well-rounded cybersecurity plan
Learn IT Service Management (ITSM) best practises
Learn IT Service Management (ITSM) best practises

Events

Most Read Articles

First payments now flowing through Centrelink's SAP payments platform

First payments now flowing through Centrelink's SAP payments platform
AWS chief architect Glenn Gore heads for exit

AWS chief architect Glenn Gore heads for exit
NBN Co reveals first locations with an FTTN upgrade path to full fibre

NBN Co reveals first locations with an FTTN upgrade path to full fibre
Optus to bring Gomo low-cost mobile brand to Australia

Optus to bring Gomo low-cost mobile brand to Australia
You must be a registered member of iTnews to post a comment.
| Register

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?