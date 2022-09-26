Superloop to acquire VostroNet for $35m

By on
Superloop to acquire VostroNet for $35m

Targets new developments, student accommodation.

Superloop is set to acquire fibre and wi-fi network provider VostroNet, in a cash-and-shares deal worth $35 million.

VostroNet’s main business is in connecting multi-dwelling units (MDUs) with a combination of fibre connectivity and wi-fi distribution, and fibre connections to broadacre developments.

The company nominates UniLodge, Iglu Student Accommodation, Queensland University of Technology, Sunshine Coast Council as key wi-fi customers, and it delivers FTTP to Billbergia, CBUS and Consolidated Properties developments.

In a financial filing, Superloop said the acquisition will give it coverage of around 40,000 student beds nationally, in a segment that has “now recovered to its pre-Covid levels”.

The acquisition will also bring FTTP solutions to Superloop’s OnNet Smart Communities, allowing the company to target new developments, build-to-rent, broadcacre, and MDU markets. 

Superloop expects the acquisition to complete near the end of 2022.

Of the $35 million price tag, $24.5 million is cash and the remainder is in Superloop shares.

Previous Superloop acquisitions include Exetel in 2021, and Acurus earlier this year.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
fttpstrategysuperlooptelco/ispvostronetwifi

Sponsored Whitepapers

How to successfully plan, deploy & launch an intranet
How to successfully plan, deploy & launch an intranet
Free eBook: Digital Transformation 101 &#8211; for banks
Free eBook: Digital Transformation 101 – for banks
Why financial services need to tackle their Middle Office
Why financial services need to tackle their Middle Office
Learn: The latest way to transfer files between customers
Learn: The latest way to transfer files between customers
Extracting the value of data using Unified Observability
Extracting the value of data using Unified Observability

Events

Most Read Articles

Victoria seeking outsourced cyber response partners

Victoria seeking outsourced cyber response partners
DTA raked for its role in myGov, COVIDSafe procurements

DTA raked for its role in myGov, COVIDSafe procurements
Accenture forecasts revenue below estimates on IT spending cut

Accenture forecasts revenue below estimates on IT spending cut
Transport for NSW signs $175m IT service desk deal

Transport for NSW signs $175m IT service desk deal

Digital Nation

COVER STORY: Gen Z forces universities to digitally transform
COVER STORY: Gen Z forces universities to digitally transform
Web3 skills shortage creates project backlog until 2024
Web3 skills shortage creates project backlog until 2024
Case Study: Munro Footwear Group changes &#8216;every system imaginable&#8217; says CTO Keng Ng
Case Study: Munro Footwear Group changes ‘every system imaginable’ says CTO Keng Ng
Six trends driving metaverse technologies: Gartner
Six trends driving metaverse technologies: Gartner
Case Study: Bendigo and Adelaide bank turn to AWS and Google for front and backend
Case Study: Bendigo and Adelaide bank turn to AWS and Google for front and backend

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?