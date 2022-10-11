Summerland Credit Union appoints first IT director

Summerland Credit Union has appointed former Regional Australia Bank chief digital officer Rob Hale as the newest member on its board of directors.

The customer-owned bank announced Hale will be inducted to the Summerland Board this week.

Hale joins the board from Truelayer where he was the head of A/NZ banking for one year after leaving another customer owned bank, Regional Australia Bank.

He is the first IT-focused director for Summerland Credit Union, and will act in an advisory capacity as the bank seeks to boost its technology skills bank-wide.

Hale will also advise the bank on how to better protect its customer data and defend against fraud.

He joined Truelayer in late 2021, stating he was joining the global open banking platform partly “to play a role in supporting the ongoing development and evolution of Australia’s digital economy.”

Prior to this, Hale was the Regional Australia Bank CDO, a role that has since been dissolved and replaced with two new positions.

In 2010 he first joined Regional Australia Bank, previously known as Community Mutual Group, as a senior manager for information and strategy before moving into the chief information officer role in 2013.

Hale also spent seven years at the University of New England for seven years, first as a solutions architect and then as a business intelligence and data warehousing manager.

He is also currently a government and industry advisory board and committee member on the Data Standards Body committee for the consumer data right.