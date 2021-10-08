Southern Cross University creates CIO positon

Southern Cross University (SCU) is on the lookout for a new chief information officer after re-designing the director of technology services position previously held by Gina White for five years.

SCU vice president of operations Allan Morris told iTnews that White left the university after “accepting a new role elsewhere.”

White's LinkedIn shows that she is now a project director with Charles Sturt University.

Naomi Downs has been appointed acting director of technology services at SCU while the CIO search is underway.

Downs has been with the university for over 25 years and “has been an outstanding member of the technology services team since 2007," Morris said.

Morris said the university is “undergoing significant changes across many areas, with most requiring significant technology development.”

“These changes affect the key areas of teaching, research and administration and bring with them new ways of doing things -for example, process efficiency enhanced and/or new technology,” he said.

The new CIO will lead the technology services team and drive client-focused technology services across teaching, learning, research and administration.

“Primarily, Southern Cross University is seeking a strong leader who is familiar with significant process and technology change in complex environments," Morris said.

"This is definitely not a position aimed at ‘keeping the lights on’ but rather someone who can continuously challenge and be part of an exciting change agenda.”