Son-of-myGov working beta quietly arrives

The Digital Transformation Agency has quietly launched a working beta of the Facebook-inspired government digital service platform expected to eventually replace the beleaguered MyGov portal.

But only limited functionality is available to users as the platform currently stands, with services from Services Australia, the Australian Taxation Office and other agencies yet to be linked.

The second release of the beta.my.gov.au test site publicly launched last week, adding new features to the government’s vision of digital citizen interaction presented by the DTA earlier this year.

It supersedes an initial beta launched in June, which offered users a first look at the now $28 million myGov update platform, otherwise known as the government digital experience platform (GOVDXP).

Consulting giant Deloitte has been developing the beta on the government’s behalf since February, when it was first handed a $1 million deal to build out a GOVDXP prototype in a 90-day sprint.

Unlike the initial beta, which was a basic landing page offering no log-in potential, the second beta gives users the ability to log into the new GOVDXP dashboard using their existing myGov credentials.

Users can access their myGov inbox messages and any “payment and task information related to their JobSeeker account”, as well as find information on available government support.

A DTA spokesperson told iTnews the release "was guided by user feedback and provides additional functionality focused on helping people who are seeking to access JobSeeker support”.

The new functionality broadly falls under what the DTA calls ‘horizon one’ - one of three releases for the myGov update platform. More complex functionality is expected to arrive under GOVDXP’s horizon two.

A future version of the platform is expected to learn from a user’s previous interactions with government services, similar to Netflix’s recommendation engine, to help with the next steps.

“While the myGov beta site continues to evolve, it provides a limited amount of services. We are encouraging people that use the myGov beta to provide their feedback and help deliver a better experience for all Australians,” the spokesperson said.

However, before the beta progresses further, the DTA needs to find a system integrator (SI) to deliver an integration later that will sit over Services Australia's existing myGov system for the Centrelink, Medicare and Child Support master programs.

Despite approaching the market for the all-important contract in March and hoping to have started the work in July, the spokesperson said the SI procurement process is still ongoing.

“The DTA is continuing work to improve digital experiences for Australians, in accordance with Government requirements and relevant procurement processes,” the spokesperson said.

“Given the procurement is ongoing, we are unable to provide further information.”