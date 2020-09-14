Service NSW's in-app contact tracing tool goes live statewide

After month-long trial.

Service NSW’s mobile app can now be used for contact tracing statewide after the government pressed go on a solution that allows users to check in to venues using QR codes.

The COVID Safe check-in tool went live over the weekend following a month-long trial at in Dubbo, as well as at several Merivale-owned venues in Sydney.

It lets Service NSW customers with the app installed check in to a participating venue by scanning a QR code, removing the need for third-party sign-in solutions.

The app automatically captures the date and time of a visit, and securely stores the information on a Service NSW database for 28 days before being deleted.

No personal information, including name, email address and mobile phone number, is shared with the venue.

Minister for Customer Service Victor Dominello said customers wanting to use the functionality to check in to participating venues should download the latest version of the app.

“Customers can already use their Service NSW app to complete a number of transactions, so it makes sense for them to be able to use it to check in to venues as well,” he said.   

“The app is safe, easy to use and helps NSW Health officials contact customers quicker in the event of a COVID-19 outbreak by providing them with more accurate records.”

The government said an independent privacy review conducted following the trial “supported the decision to proceed with a statewide rollout”.

Dominello said the government was now planning to encourage businesses to adopt the QR code solution, which is free and helps them to comply with public health orders.

“This is another example of the government delivering data infrastructure to help customers and businesses get on with day to day life as we navigate a safe path through this pandemic,” he said.

Around 2.2 million NSW residents now have the Service NSW app on their smartphone, up from 1.7 million last month while another 5 million have a MyServiceNSW account.

