Service NSW app outage knocks QR code check-ins offline

By on
Service NSW app outage knocks QR code check-ins offline

Digital driver licence access also impacted.

Service NSW is experiencing a widespread outage of its app that is preventing citizens from checking into businesses and accessing the digital driver licence.

The problems emerged just after 2:00pm AEST on Thursday, with users reporting difficulties accessing the in-app CovidSafe check-in tool.

Under rules introduced in January, NSW residents are required to log their attendance at venues by scanning a QR code using the tool.

The information is used by NSW Health officials for contact tracing.

Service NSW acknowledged the issue “affecting multiple Service NSW transactions and services” in a tweet at 3:00 pm.

“We're aware of an issue affecting multiple Service NSW transactions and services,” Service NSW said.

“We’re working to resolve this ASAP and sincerely apologise for the inconvenience. Please note the Digital Driver License should still be available as a cached version.”

The problems come two months after the last major outage of the Service NSW app, which also left people unable to log their visits.

The app has now been downloaded more than 4 million times – or by approximately 75 percent of NSW’s adult population. It has facilitated in excess of 117 million check-ins.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
app governmentit outage service nsw software state government

Sponsored Whitepapers

DevSecOps: A framework for digital innovation
DevSecOps: A framework for digital innovation
Encryption: Protect your most critical data
Encryption: Protect your most critical data
Overcoming data security challenges in a hybrid, multicloud world
Overcoming data security challenges in a hybrid, multicloud world
Move beyond passwords
Move beyond passwords
The top 5 tech trends to deliver business outcomes
The top 5 tech trends to deliver business outcomes

Events

Most Read Articles

NBN Co to start consulting on gigabit speeds for FTTC

NBN Co to start consulting on gigabit speeds for FTTC
ME Bank looks to exit its data centres

ME Bank looks to exit its data centres
CBA becomes first 'Big 4' data recipient under CDR

CBA becomes first 'Big 4' data recipient under CDR
CBA loses open banking chief product owner to Atlassian

CBA loses open banking chief product owner to Atlassian
You must be a registered member of iTnews to post a comment.
| Register

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?