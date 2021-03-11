Service NSW app outage knocks QR code check-ins offline

Service NSW is experiencing a widespread outage of its app that is preventing citizens from checking into businesses and accessing the digital driver licence.

The problems emerged just after 2:00pm AEST on Thursday, with users reporting difficulties accessing the in-app CovidSafe check-in tool.

Under rules introduced in January, NSW residents are required to log their attendance at venues by scanning a QR code using the tool.

The information is used by NSW Health officials for contact tracing.

Hugops to @ServiceNSW digital teams cos it’s clearly been “a week”.



First my digital license goes missing and now #CovidSafe checking is b0rked! pic.twitter.com/IxYRiXgZPu — Jack Skinner (@developerjack) March 11, 2021

Service NSW acknowledged the issue “affecting multiple Service NSW transactions and services” in a tweet at 3:00 pm.

“We're aware of an issue affecting multiple Service NSW transactions and services,” Service NSW said.

“We’re working to resolve this ASAP and sincerely apologise for the inconvenience. Please note the Digital Driver License should still be available as a cached version.”

Hi, I am completely locked out of my ID . Tried multiple password resets on the website and it didn’t work. Created a nice long line in the post office. — Samantha Dickson (@samtown87) March 11, 2021

The problems come two months after the last major outage of the Service NSW app, which also left people unable to log their visits.

The app has now been downloaded more than 4 million times – or by approximately 75 percent of NSW’s adult population. It has facilitated in excess of 117 million check-ins.