Santos appoints first chief digital officer

By on
Santos appoints first chief digital officer
Image credit: Santos

Shaune Rosser joins from Tourism Australia.

Australian energy company Santos has appointed Shaune Rosser to a newly-created chief digital officer role.

Rosser commenced at Santos in Adelaide late last month after three years as chief information officer at Tourism Australia.

A Santos spokesperson told iTnews that as the new CDO Rosser will “lead digital transformation within Santos”.

“The primary duties of the newly-created role will be digitising and automating manual processes, and using data and analytics to improve productivity," the spokesperson said.

Stuart McIntosh remains chief information officer at Santos. Rosser will sit within a different team.

Following Rosser’s departure from Tourism Australia, Peter Norris has been acting as its CIO.

Tourism Australia is now recruiting for a new CIO to lead technology services and strategy. The new CIO will role report to executive general manager for corporate services, Mark Craig.

Prior to working for Tourism Australia, Rosser spent four years as CIO for Sydney Motorway Corporation leading end-to-end implementation of IT services.  

During this time, Rosser was also a St Vincent de Paul Society board member from 2017 to 2019, as an advisor to its transformation steering committee.

Rosser also worked as a public servant, first as program director at NSW Health before moving to Transport for NSW and merging two government programs.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
cdo cio digital santos strategy tourism australia training & development

Sponsored Whitepapers

Understanding the next security control points: applications and workloads
Understanding the next security control points: applications and workloads
Best security practices after rapid Digital Transformation
Best security practices after rapid Digital Transformation
The CISO View 2021 Survey: Zero Trust and Privileged Access
The CISO View 2021 Survey: Zero Trust and Privileged Access
How and why to backup your Office 365 tenant
How and why to backup your Office 365 tenant
ForgeRock for Australia&#8217;s Trusted Digital Identity Framework (TDIF)
ForgeRock for Australia’s Trusted Digital Identity Framework (TDIF)

Events

Most Read Articles

Perth Mint CIO leaves after five months

Perth Mint CIO leaves after five months
Microsoft becomes 'certified strategic' cloud provider

Microsoft becomes 'certified strategic' cloud provider
Gravatar profile add-on leaks data on millions of users

Gravatar profile add-on leaks data on millions of users
Aussie Broadband makes formal $344m bid for Over The Wire

Aussie Broadband makes formal $344m bid for Over The Wire

Digital Nation

COVER STORY: Automation drives marketing success but complexity torments delivery
COVER STORY: Automation drives marketing success but complexity torments delivery
Case Study: Keeping CPA's board up to date about cybersecurity risks
Case Study: Keeping CPA's board up to date about cybersecurity risks
Case Study: Intrepid Group uses global travel shutdown to reimagine HR function
Case Study: Intrepid Group uses global travel shutdown to reimagine HR function
Fringe innovation unlocks power of diverse thinking
Fringe innovation unlocks power of diverse thinking
Catastrophic governance failures are rooted in organisational culture
Catastrophic governance failures are rooted in organisational culture

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?