Samsung seeks to bury fiery past with Galaxy Note 8

Samsung has set out to wipe the slate clean with its new Galaxy Note 8 phablet, hoping features like dual rear cameras and its biggest-ever screen will extinguish memories of its fire-prone Note 7 predecessor.

The world's largest smartphone maker by market share debuted the phone-tablet hybrid as it gears up to compete for sales with a widely expected tenth anniversary iPhone from rival Apple.

The unveiling came five months after the release of the Galaxy S8 smartphone.

Analysts said brisk sales of that device indicate recovery in Samsung's standing after battery fires prompted the October 2016 withdrawal of the Galaxy Note 7 just two months into sales, at an opportunity cost of U$5.48 billion (A$6.93 billion).

Safety concerns briefly cost Samsung the number one ranking, according to researcher Counterpoint.

It has since regained ground, with Strategy Analytics putting its second-quarter market share at 22 percent, more than Apple and China's Huawei combined.

“Of course no one will forget what happened last year, but we also won't forget the millions that stuck with us,” DJ Koh, the company's mobile chief, said at the launch event.

The Note 8 will be sold from September 22 in Australia, with pre-orders starting August 25. The device will cost A$1499 to buy outright for the 64GB (expandable to 256GB with MicroSD cards) version.

Samsung's Note 8 comes with the Korean company's trademark curved Infinity Display which in its latest incarnation measures 6.3 inches corner to corner, just 0.1 inch bigger than the S8+.

It uses active-matrix organic LED technology, and has a resolution of 2960 by 1440 pixels. This gives it a very high 521 pixels per inch density.

For the first time, Samsung has also installed dual rear cameras on a smartphone, with one wide-angle f/1.7 and an f/2.4 telephoto lens. Both feature optical image stabilisation and two timex optical zoom (10x digital), and the camera digitiser has 12MP resolution.

Samsung also added an 8MP front camera with auto focus and an f/1.7 lens.

The Note 8 is environmentally sealed to the IP68 standard and is water-resistant, even with a 3.5mm phone jack, USB-C port and the enhanced S-Pen pointing and writing device, which Samsung said can be used in water.

An octa-core processor with 64-bit architecture powers the Note 8, which comes with 6GB of low-power dual data rate 4 main memory.

The Note 8 has a 3300 mAh battery that can be charged wirelessly, and runs Google's Android "Nougat" 7.1.1 operating system, with Samsung customisations.

Other features include Knox security technology, facial recognition, fingerprint and iris scanning for authentication, and artificial intelligence in the form of Samsung's Bixby voice-command assistant.

Samsung also took a jab at Apple at the launch event, mentioning its new phone will have a standard headphone jack, unlike the iPhone 7 which has a single jack, a feature that has been criticised by some users.