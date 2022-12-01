Salesforce's co-CEO Taylor to leave

Salesforce said on Wednesday that Bret Taylor would step down as co-chief executive officer in January and that co-founder Marc Benioff will become the sole CEO.

The news sent the company's shares down 7 percent in extended trading as investors shrugged off the annual profit raise.

Investors likely assumed that Taylor's appointment was the beginning of a long tenure as the operational CEO at Salesforce, said Steve Koenig, managing director at SMBC Nikko Securities.

"His departure raises questions about why he's leaving and how operational leadership will be divided and delegated," he added.

Taylor, who previously served as chief operating officer and chief product officer of Salesforce, became the co-CEO in November 2021.

He was a key driving force behind Salesforce's $27.7 billion (A$40 billion) takeover of workspace messaging platform Slack Technologies.

"After a lot of reflection, I've decided to return to my entrepreneurial roots," Taylor said.

A co-creator of Google Maps, Taylor is also credited with devising Meta Platform unit Facebook's "like" button as the social media giant's chief technology officer.

The San Francisco-based company expects annual adjusted profit per share between US$4.92 and US$4.94, compared with US$4.71 to US$4.73 forecast earlier.

Revenue for the quarter ended October 31 was US$7.84 billion, compared with analysts' average expectation of $7.82 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

A diverse portfolio that includes its Customer 360 platform and messaging app Slack has helped Salesforce attract customers at a time when digital transformation is becoming a priority, even as businesses brace for a broader economic downturn.

The business software maker expects current-quarter revenue to be between US$7.93 billion and US$8.03 billion.