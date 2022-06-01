Salesforce forecasts robust profit in spite of inflation

By on
Enterprise demand continues, driven by hybrid work.

Salesforce has raised its full-year adjusted profit forecast and said it did not see any material impact from the uncertain broader economic environment.

The company said on Tuesday there was strong demand for its software from companies looking to improve efficiencies and incorporate modern-day workflows, including hybrid work, despite a four-decade high inflation and tapering consumer demand.

"Macroeconomic or geopolitical headwinds may show up sooner or later, but Salesforce is well positioned to capitalise on enterprise spending on digital transformation, and the company has a fairly resilient model," SMBC Nikko Securities analyst Steven Koenig said.

Salesforce increased its adjusted profit estimate for the fiscal year ending January 2023 to $4.75 per share from its prior forecast of $4.63.

The profit forecast raise is a big positive as it's a key area of investor focus, especially in the current market environment, said William Blair & Company analyst Arjun Bhatia.

However, foreign exchange headwinds forced the company to marginally lower its revenue forecast for the year to US$31.7 billion (A$44 billion) to US$31.8 billion, from its earlier forecast of US$32 billion to US$32.1 billion.

Revenue in the first quarter ending April 30 rose 24% to $7.41 billion from a year earlier, above analysts' average estimate of $7.38 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Net income fell to US$28 million from US$469 million.

