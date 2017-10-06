Russians allegedly hacked NSA via Kaspersky flaw

Russian government-backed hackers reportedly stole classified US information after a National Security Agency contractor put highly classified information on his home computer.

The hack took place in 2015, and included information on penetrating foreign computer networks and protecting against cyber attacks.

The report by the Wall Street Journal alleged that the hackers may have been able to identify files on the computer by exploiting a flaw in Kaspersky antivirus software installed on the machine.

WSJ said it was the first known incident of Russian hackers using Kaspersky software to spy on Washington.

But founder and CEO Eugene Kaspersky rubbished claims "that Kaspersky Lab helps one intelligence agency to get their hands on sensitive data from another intelligence agency through the home computer of a contractor" as being reminiscent of "the script of a C movie".

He said that Kaspersky would "never betray the trust" of its users.

"If we assume, that what is reported is true: that Russian hackers exploited a weakness in our products installed on a PC of one of our users, and respected government agencies concerned of national security knew about that, why didn’t they report it to us?" Kaspersky said.

"We patch the most severe bugs in a matter of hours, so why not make the world a bit more secure by reporting the vulnerability to us?

"I can’t imagine an ethical justification for not doing so."

The Department of Homeland Security has banned Kaspersky products in federal IT systems and networks since September this year.

Furthermore, the US Senate approved a bill to ban them from use by the federal government, citing concerns the company may be a pawn of the Kremlin and poses a national security risk.

The NSA also found itself under criticism over the hack.

US Senator Ben Sasse, a member of the Armed Services Committee, chastised the spy agency in a statement: “It’s a lot harder to beat your opponent when they’re reading your playbook, and it’s even worse when someone on your team gives it to them. If these reports are true, Russia has pulled that off," he said.

"...The NSA needs to get its head out of the sand and solve its contractor problem."

Experts consider the theft, which was not discovered until the spring of 2016, one of the most significant security breaches of recent years.

It disclosed details of how the NSA penetrates foreign computer networks, the computer code it uses for such spying and how it defends networks inside the United States.

The NSA did not return a call for comment from Reuters.

The WSJ report could ratchet up tension over US claims of a surge in hacking of American targets by Russians, including the targeting of state election agencies and the hacking of Democratic Party computers in a bid to sway the outcome of the 2016 presidential election in favour of Republican Donald Trump.