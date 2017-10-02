Rio Tinto runs first train in full robot mode

Rio Tinto has run its first train completely autonomously over a distance of almost 100km, marking a major step forward for its AutoHaul project.

The successful pilot was run on a stretch of track between Wombat Junction and Paraburdoo, where some of Rio Tinto’s iron ore mines are located.

Rio Tinto started running trains in an “autonomous mode” in the first quarter of 2017, following delays caused by issues with the automation control software.

As recently as July, Rio Tinto had said that 20 percent of all train kilometres on pit-to-port runs were being completed in autonomous mode. However, train drivers were being kept on board as a failsafe.

This has now risen to “50 percent of pooled fleet rail kilometres [being] completed in autonomous mode (with drivers on-board)”, Rio Tinto said today.

However, in a major advancement for the technology, the miner has now removed the driver on one of its trains and successfully run it completely autonomously over a 100km distance.

This is a first not only for Rio Tinto but also for heavy haulage rail in Australia.

The miner said the journey was “closely monitored in real-time by Rio Tinto teams and representatives of the Office of the National Rail Safety Regulator, both on the ground and at the [company’s remote] operations centre in Perth.”

“This successful pilot run puts us firmly on track to meet our goal of operating the world’s first fully-autonomous heavy haul, long distance rail network, which will unlock significant safety and productivity benefits for the business,” Rio Tinto iron ore chief executive Chris Salisbury said in a statement.

“Gains from AutoHaul are already being realised including reduced variability and increased speed across the network, helping to reduce average cycle times.”

Autonomous trains are the final piece of the heavy equipment puzzle for Rio Tinto.

Under its former Mine of the Future program, the company also automated much of its haul truck and drill fleets.

The company still needs to meet “relevant safety and acceptance criteria” and obtain some regulatory approvals before its trains will run fully driverless.

It said the project remains “on track” for completion by the end of 2018.

When complete, it is expected that 180 autonomous trains will run on Rio Tinto’s 1500km Western Australian rail network, which connects its Pilbara iron ore mines and three ports.