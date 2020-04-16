'Remote hands' flub takes out much of Cloudflare

By on
Multi-hour outage after maintenance mistake.

Web infrastructure and content delivery provider Cloudflare is experiencing serious disruption to several of its sites and services this morning, after losing network connectivity to a core data centre.

Full details are yet to be revealed, but the problems started around 1.30 am AEST, and are caused by "a disruption that occurred during a maintenance," Cloudflare said on its status page which is still accessible. 

Cloudflare founder and chief executive Matthew Prince confirmed the issues, blaming it on "remote hands".

As of publishing, the Cloudflare Dashboard remains inaccessible for customers.

Apart from the Dashboards, Cloudflare's API, registrar for domain names, Argo encrypted tunnel, billing, secure sockets layer certificates and for software-as-a-service provisioning, enterprise logs, domain name servce updates, and content delivery network cache purges all went offline due to the problem.

Cloudflare Workers, Storage, Spectrum, Stream, Load Balancing and Argo smart routing services continue to operate, but with degraded performance.

Some customers are reporting that the fault has left sites hosted via Cloudflare inaccessible.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
