Reboot your firewalls, or they'll stop working: Cisco

By on
Reboot your firewalls, or they'll stop working: Cisco

Software bug stops devices from passing traffic.

Users of Cisco's ASA firewall and Firepower Threat Defence devices are being warned to urgently reboot the devices or they'll stop working.

A "functional software defect" means the appliances will stop passing traffic after running for 213 days, the company said.

By using the Cisco iOS show version | grep up command, customers can determine the device uptime; the show asp drop command will indicate if the bug has been triggered and packets are being dropped, if the message "punt rate limit exceeded" is displayed.

Cisco said it would publish updates to address the problem in the next few weeks.

In the meantime, it advised customers to work around the issue by rebooting their appliances so the uptime counter resets.

Cisco said the bug was not a vulnerability and cannot be triggered by threat actors. 

The company discovered the bug a day ago, but did not list which software releases are affected on its public website.

Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
asa cisco firepower threat defence hardware networking security

Most Read Articles

Qantas cancels launch of free inflight wi-fi

Qantas cancels launch of free inflight wi-fi
The CIO movements that made headlines in 2016

The CIO movements that made headlines in 2016
Coca-Cola gives IT direct line into CEO

Coca-Cola gives IT direct line into CEO
Rio Tinto engineer turns spare time into $44m

Rio Tinto engineer turns spare time into $44m
You must be a registered member of iTnews to post a comment.
| Register

Whitepapers from our sponsors

RSA NetWitness&#174; Endpoint. Respond 3X Faster to Threats
RSA NetWitness® Endpoint. Respond 3X Faster to Threats
Building platforms for future health and education
Building platforms for future health and education
Breach Level Index Report
Breach Level Index Report
Data Security vs Human Behaviour
Data Security vs Human Behaviour
Hyperconvergence: the path to IT transformation
Hyperconvergence: the path to IT transformation

Log In

Username:
Password:
|  Forgot your password?