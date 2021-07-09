Ramsay Health Care CIO jumps to HammondCare

National aged care provider HammondCare has named John Sutherland as its new chief information officer after Jose Perez stepped down earlier this year.

Sutherland will join the not-for-profit next month from ASX-listed global hospital group Ramsay Health Care, where he has spent almost seven years as CIO.

He previously spent 12 years at hearing implant maker Cochlear, including six as CIO, and has also worked as an Oracle specialist at Vodafone, Optus, Boral and Coles.

Hammondcare CEO and former NSW premier Mike Baird welcomed Sutherland to the charity as it continues to bolster IT investment in support of health and aged care services.

“John has been at the forefront of implementing advanced technological solutions for healthcare delivery on a global scale,” he said.

“His personal faith, and genuine commitment to improving quality of life for those in need are deeply aligned with HammondCare’s mission.”

Baird added that “John’s expertise and experience will be invaluable”, particularly as the organisation expands its commitment to digitises key processes.

Sutherland said he was drawn to HammondCare by its mission and legacy of care, as well as the opportunity to be part of a new phase of growth for the organisation.

“I am incredibly thankful for my time with Ramsay but equally thankful for this new opportunity,” he said.

“I look forward to working with the committed and talented team at HammondCare and together developing world class approaches to health and aged care technology.”

Sutherland replaces former tech chief Josh Perez, who left for funeral home and crematoria operator InvoCare in May 2021.