Queensland launches first phase of smart ticketing system

By on
Queensland launches first phase of smart ticketing system
Source: TransLink

As part of $371 million project.

The Gold Coast is preparing to switch on a new smart ticketing system that lets commuters pay for trips on its light rail network using their smartphones, debit or credit cards and smart watches.

From Monday, devices installed at Gold Coast tram stations will accept MasterCard, AMEX and smart technology payment methods in addition to the existing Go card and paper ticket system.

The upgrade is part of the government’s $371 million statewide smart ticketing project, using technology supplied by Cubic Transportation Systems.

Cubic, which provides contactless payment technology to cities such as London, New York, and Chicago is configured to accept all major card types and chips and has installed 156 of its new platform validators at 19 light rail stations along the coastal strip.

The technology is expected to be rolled out across Queensland over the next three years, creating a single ticketing system from Cairns to Coolangatta.

“As we continue to develop the smart ticketing system, we hope to introduce more ways for commuters to be able to pay for their trip,” said Mark Bailey, Queensland's transport and roads minister. 

“As part of the ongoing trial, commuters will simply have to touch their MasterCard, AMEX or smart device to the ticketing machine before hopping on board a tram, and tapping off when they depart.” 

Matt Longland, head of Queensland public transport agency TransLink, said other payment networks were expected to join in the future.

"We're getting a world-class system that has the same DNA as in London, Chicago and Vancouver and is configured to accept all major card types and chips," Longland said.

"So far, Mastercard and American Express have signed on early to support smart ticketing which is great and we are hopeful that other major card networks will follow in the future."  

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
amex contactless payments cubic finance gold coast mastercard payments public transport queensland

Sponsored Whitepapers

The global telco 5G cloud gaming opportunity
The global telco 5G cloud gaming opportunity
Building a ransomware remediation backup strategy
Building a ransomware remediation backup strategy
Forrester's Asia Pacific Predictions 2021 Guide
Forrester's Asia Pacific Predictions 2021 Guide
Adopting a Next-Generation Data Security Approach
Adopting a Next-Generation Data Security Approach
How to be a SOAR winner
How to be a SOAR winner

Events

Most Read Articles

Digital ID finally comes to myGov

Digital ID finally comes to myGov
Transport for NSW calls for 10,000 digital Opal card testers

Transport for NSW calls for 10,000 digital Opal card testers
Flight Centre hackathon behind 2017 breach, exposed 6918 customers' data

Flight Centre hackathon behind 2017 breach, exposed 6918 customers' data
FireEye discloses breach, theft of red team tools

FireEye discloses breach, theft of red team tools
You must be a registered member of iTnews to post a comment.
| Register

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?