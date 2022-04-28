Qualcomm upbeat as diversification pays off

Shifts away from handsets.

Qualcomm forecast third-quarter revenue above analyst expectations after beating second quarter revenue estimates, largely due its move to focus on the growing non-handset business to cushion a likely hit from slowing smartphone demand.

Lockdowns in China, war in Ukraine and rising inflation has taken a toll on consumers, preventing them from spending on electronic gadgets like phones.

However, Qualcomm remained cushioned from this as the premium smartphone market, where it is the leader, was less impacted by slowing demand than lower-priced phones.

To reduce its dependence on handsets, Qualcomm has been diversifying its revenue streams by catering to other markets including the automotive sector.

Increased adoption of 5G and cloud-based applications has helped Qualcomm, which launched the latest version of its flagship chipset brand Snapdragon during the second quarter.

Revenue from chips catering to automotive and internet-powered gadgets rose 41 percent and 61 percent respectively during the second quarter, while revenue from its mainstay handset business rose 56 percent thanks to the new Snapdragon launch.

Moreover, Qualcomm is weighing the impact of slowly losing business from Apple by taking advantage of the gap left by Huawei in the China smartphone market by selling to Chinese brands like Oppo, Vivo and Xiaomi, especially for high-end phones.

The company forecast current-quarter revenue between the range of US$10.5 billion and US$11.3 billion (A$14.7 billion to A$15.9 billion), compared with analysts' estimates of US$9.98 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Adjusted revenue for the quarter was US$11.16 billion, above estimates of US$10.6 billion.

