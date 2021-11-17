Qualcomm estimates Apple will self-supply up to 80 percent of iPhone modem chips by 2023

By on
Qualcomm estimates Apple will self-supply up to 80 percent of iPhone modem chips by 2023

Backs its own fortunes on phone chip revenues.

Qualcomm said that it believes it will supply only 20 percent of the modem chips to connect Apple's iPhone wireless data networks by 2023.

Qualcomm currently supplies modem chips for all of Apple's devices.

Qualcomm said at an investor conference that it believes its phone chip revenues will expand in line with broader phone markets despite Apple finding 80 percent of its modem chips from other suppliers.

Apple is working on its own modem chip and purchased Intel's modem unit.

Qualcomm did not say whether it believes Apple will self-supply all of the share that Qualcomm expects to lose or whether it might turn to other vendors.

Qualcomm chief financial officer Akash Palkhiwala said the company expects Apple to make up only a "low single-digit" percentage of the company's chip sales by the end of fiscal 2024.

Qualcomm's chip revenues hit US$27 billion this year (A$37 billion), US$10 billion of which came from sources other than smartphone handsets.

The company believes that, excluding Apple sales, its revenue growth in handsets will grow faster than the overall market, thanks primarily to its traction with higher-end smartphone makers such as Xiaomi, Oppo and Vivo.

"We're no longer defined by a single end market and a single customer relationship," Chief Executive Cristiano Amon said during the event.

Amon also said that Qualcomm sells Apple what are called radio-frequency front-end chips that are paired with modem chips.

Amon said Qualcomm will have a future chance to compete to sell those chips to Apple regardless of where Apple sources its modem chips.

But he said that those potential wins are not included in Qualcomm's forecasts.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
apple chip hardware iphone modem qualcomm supply

Sponsored Whitepapers

ForgeRock for Australia&#8217;s Trusted Digital Identity Framework (TDIF)
ForgeRock for Australia’s Trusted Digital Identity Framework (TDIF)
How engineering has been operating in the dark and what to do about it
How engineering has been operating in the dark and what to do about it
The Top Six Digital Transformation Trends Shaping Business and Society
The Top Six Digital Transformation Trends Shaping Business and Society
5 challenges to keeping application environments secure
5 challenges to keeping application environments secure
How Tomago made SAP HANA sing
How Tomago made SAP HANA sing

Events

Most Read Articles

Australia Post deploys wearable contact tracing tech for staff

Australia Post deploys wearable contact tracing tech for staff
NBN Co caps fibre upgrade trial numbers to a maximum of 525 premises

NBN Co caps fibre upgrade trial numbers to a maximum of 525 premises
Superloop sees challenger ISPs taking one-third of Australia's fixed broadband market

Superloop sees challenger ISPs taking one-third of Australia's fixed broadband market
Microsoft pushes patch for exploited flaw in on-prem Exchange

Microsoft pushes patch for exploited flaw in on-prem Exchange

Digital Nation

Fringe innovation unlocks power of diverse thinking
Fringe innovation unlocks power of diverse thinking
Cover Story: How the best run global supply chains mitigate pandemic chaos
Cover Story: How the best run global supply chains mitigate pandemic chaos
Catastrophic governance failures are rooted in organisational culture
Catastrophic governance failures are rooted in organisational culture
Case Study: Intrepid Group uses global travel shutdown to reimagine HR function
Case Study: Intrepid Group uses global travel shutdown to reimagine HR function
Case Study: Keeping CPA's board up to date about cybersecurity risks
Case Study: Keeping CPA's board up to date about cybersecurity risks

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?