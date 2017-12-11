Qld gets a new IT minister

Kate Jones

Jones takes innovation from Enoch.

Queensland’s newly re-elected Labor government has handed responsibility for the state’s technology function to former education minister Kate Jones.

Jones will take the reins from Leeanne Enoch, who has held the innovation portfolio as Minister for Innovation, Science and the Digital Economy since the Labor government first came to power in February 2015.

Enoch was responsible for the implementation of the Advance Queensland innovation initiative, and has lead growth in the number of online government services from 40 to more than 500.

She also recently delivered the state’s first whole-of-government digital strategy, aimed at ensuring  that online services are increasingly personalised.

Jones will now take on the portfolio, as well as the titles of tourism industry development and Commonwealth Games minister.

She is one of four initial members of the state’s expanded cabinet to be unveiled by premier Annastacia Palaszczuk, with the remaining 14 members - expected to include Enoch in a new role - to be announced later today.

But the government has again opted to exclude IT from the ministerial title, a move that was fashioned when Palaszczuk first made structural changes to the portfolio arrangement.

More to come.

