Qantas head of data analytics and AI departs

Qantas’ head of data analytics and AI Louise Cooper has left the airline after two-and-a-half years to lead enterprise-wide data strategy at News Corp Australia.

Cooper similarly led enterprise-wide data strategy at Qantas, including the modernisation of the airline’s data architecture and adoption of AWS to power its data lake.

More recently, she took on additional responsibilities in Qantas 'B2C/customer domain', which covers the airline's CRM, contact centre, marketing technology and personalisation platforms.

In a statement late last week, News Corp Australia said it had appointed Cooper as its director of data strategy and management.

News Corp Australia’s chief technology officer for data and digital Julian Delany said Cooper “would play a key role in accelerating plans to develop the company’s burgeoning data strategy, which has been a key source of growth over recent years.”

“Data has become the engine room that informs decision making across our enterprise and we are committed to amplifying our focus beyond where we are today,” Delany said.

“This is undoubtedly one of our businesses’ most valuable assets, bringing enormous strategic value and a significant point of difference for News Corp Australia as we continue to grow our capabilities, business insights and new revenue opportunities.”

Cooper added that her “experience in modernising data platforms and building customer-centric solutions will help enable growth through meaningful insights” at the media company.

Prior to Qantas, Cooper held data executive roles at AGL and at insurer TAL Australia.

She has also held several information management roles at Optus.