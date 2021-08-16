Qantas head of data analytics and AI departs

By on
Qantas head of data analytics and AI departs
Louise Cooper.

After two-and-a-half years.

Qantas’ head of data analytics and AI Louise Cooper has left the airline after two-and-a-half years to lead enterprise-wide data strategy at News Corp Australia.

Cooper similarly led enterprise-wide data strategy at Qantas, including the modernisation of the airline’s data architecture and adoption of AWS to power its data lake.

More recently, she took on additional responsibilities in Qantas 'B2C/customer domain', which covers the airline's CRM, contact centre, marketing technology and personalisation platforms.

In a statement late last week, News Corp Australia said it had appointed Cooper as its director of data strategy and management.

News Corp Australia’s chief technology officer for data and digital Julian Delany said Cooper “would play a key role in accelerating plans to develop the company’s burgeoning data strategy, which has been a key source of growth over recent years.”

“Data has become the engine room that informs decision making across our enterprise and we are committed to amplifying our focus beyond where we are today,” Delany said.

“This is undoubtedly one of our businesses’ most valuable assets, bringing enormous strategic value and a significant point of difference for News Corp Australia as we continue to grow our capabilities, business insights and new revenue opportunities.”

Cooper added that her “experience in modernising data platforms and building customer-centric solutions will help enable growth through meaningful insights” at the media company.

Prior to Qantas, Cooper held data executive roles at AGL and at insurer TAL Australia. 

She has also held several information management roles at Optus.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
ai analytics data head news corp australia qantas strategy training & development

Sponsored Whitepapers

Develop a resiliency strategy that integrates risk analysis & continuity management
Develop a resiliency strategy that integrates risk analysis & continuity management
IBM Maximo: Manage any asset, anytime, any place with mobile EAM
IBM Maximo: Manage any asset, anytime, any place with mobile EAM
Optimise your operations with APM and AI-Powered insights
Optimise your operations with APM and AI-Powered insights
Forrester Study: Understand the total economic impact of using IBM Cloud Pak&#8482; for Data
Forrester Study: Understand the total economic impact of using IBM Cloud Pak™ for Data
Technology skill development: The strategy for building better teams
Technology skill development: The strategy for building better teams

Events

Most Read Articles

Australian Federal Police investigates ASC subsea cable cut off Perth

Australian Federal Police investigates ASC subsea cable cut off Perth
NBN Co to offer first 10,000 FTTN premises fibre upgrades by year end

NBN Co to offer first 10,000 FTTN premises fibre upgrades by year end
How IT offshoring came back to bite Transport for NSW

How IT offshoring came back to bite Transport for NSW
Aussie Broadband cuts fresh fibre capacity deal with Telstra Wholesale

Aussie Broadband cuts fresh fibre capacity deal with Telstra Wholesale

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?