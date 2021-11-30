Perth Mint CIO leaves after five months

By on
Perth Mint CIO leaves after five months

Quietly exits newly-created role.

The Perth Mint has lost chief information officer Brad Wearn less than six months after he took on the newly-created role.

A spokesperson confirmed his exit from the WA government-owned corporation, though declined to provide any further detail.

LinkedIn shows Wearn took on a new director role at BJM Performance, a company that he owns, in October.

Wearn joined as Perth Mint CIO in July, having previously worked a stint as business technology group manager during 2020.

He came into the role with significant experience in the mining sector, including 10 years as the CIO of BHP Iron Ore.

Part of his responsibilities involved driving an organisational-wide transformation program.

The transformation is expected to see the 'business technology solutions' team shift its focus and thinking from traditional in-house applications and infrastructure to the creation of 'platforms'.

The Mint, which doubles as the federal government’s official gold and silver bullion coin producer, has invested in Microsoft-based platforms for the transformation.

It is also continuing a cyber security transformation to protect information, data and technology assets, according to the Mint's latest annual report.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
cio mining perth mint training & development

Sponsored Whitepapers

The CISO View 2021 Survey: Zero Trust and Privileged Access
The CISO View 2021 Survey: Zero Trust and Privileged Access
How and why to backup your Office 365 tenant
How and why to backup your Office 365 tenant
ForgeRock for Australia&#8217;s Trusted Digital Identity Framework (TDIF)
ForgeRock for Australia’s Trusted Digital Identity Framework (TDIF)
How engineering has been operating in the dark and what to do about it
How engineering has been operating in the dark and what to do about it
The Top Six Digital Transformation Trends Shaping Business and Society
The Top Six Digital Transformation Trends Shaping Business and Society

Events

Most Read Articles

NSW bans police from accessing QR code check-in data

NSW bans police from accessing QR code check-in data
Macquarie Bank shoots for eight technology 'north stars' for 2025

Macquarie Bank shoots for eight technology 'north stars' for 2025
Telcos get new powers to block malicious SMS scams at scale

Telcos get new powers to block malicious SMS scams at scale
Microsoft becomes 'certified strategic' cloud provider

Microsoft becomes 'certified strategic' cloud provider

Digital Nation

COVER STORY: Automation drives marketing success but complexity torments delivery
COVER STORY: Automation drives marketing success but complexity torments delivery
Fringe innovation unlocks power of diverse thinking
Fringe innovation unlocks power of diverse thinking
Case Study: Intrepid Group uses global travel shutdown to reimagine HR function
Case Study: Intrepid Group uses global travel shutdown to reimagine HR function
Case Study: Keeping CPA's board up to date about cybersecurity risks
Case Study: Keeping CPA's board up to date about cybersecurity risks
Catastrophic governance failures are rooted in organisational culture
Catastrophic governance failures are rooted in organisational culture

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?