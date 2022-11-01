Origin loses its chief digital and growth officer

Origin Energy has lost its chief digital and growth officer Rod van Onselen to investment company TPG Capital.

Van Onselen announced his switch from Origin Energy to private equity in a LinkedIn post over the weekend.

“After five years at Origin it’s time for me to embark on a new adventure,” van Onselen wrote.

He thanked Origin's executive leaders for “the opportunity ... to really lean into digital transformation.”

Van Onselen wrote that he was “excited to be doing a career pivot into private equity” at TPG Capital where he'll "be heading up operations for Australia and New Zealand”.

Origin retail executive general manager Jon Briskin told iTnews that van Onselen “lifted our retail digital capability, and made a strong contribution to our retail transformation.”

Origin's chief technology officer Simon Pearce “will continue to build out [the company's] digital and tech assets to support the next phase of our transformation, including the transition to Kraken, our new customer service platform that will enable us to deliver great customer experience at low cost," Briskin added.

In his dual role, van Onselen focused on digital transformation and customer experience and retention in the energy company’s retail business.

Van Onselen first joined Origin in 2017 as chief digital officer before his role was expanded to include transformation and eventually growth as part of his role, an evolution he explained in an episode of the iTnews podcast.

Van Onselen has also worked for Sportsbet and ANZ Banking Group.