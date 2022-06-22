Optus loses its head of analytics

Optus' analytics leader Tim Rogers has left the telco after almost two-and-a-half years.

In a LinkedIn post, Rogers said he had worked his last day as the head of analytics and as analytics tribe lead, which he said was a senior leadership role "to lead the Analytics group of up to 100 FTE [staff] in an Agile environment."

He indicated he would take a "long overdue break ... after almost 19 years on the professional go".

Immediately prior to joining Optus, he had a 16-plus year career at CBA in marketing analytics and segmentation.

Rogers cited several initiatives as sources of pride during his time at Optus, including “embedding analytics into strategic initiatives" for the telco and “improving data literacy across the entire organisation" by launching a data and analytics academy.

He also said he expanded staff educational pathways through OptusU microcredential university courses.

Other highlights, he wrote, included “creating the analytics community that has enabled real cross-business unit collaboration, and fostering a best practice visualisation community of practice; transforming the data and analytics operating model and culture from transactional, to a collaborative business partnership model with a customer-centric growth mindset”, and “lifting employee engagement scores by 48 percent within the first 12 months, seeing my team grow their confidence and capabilities”.

In March, Rogers discussed Optus’ latest analytics undertaking, a “one-click insights” project.

Optus declined to comment on Rogers' departure.