Optus loses its head of analytics

By on
Optus loses its head of analytics
Tim Rogers.
Tim Rogers

Taking a break after 19 years.

Optus' analytics leader Tim Rogers has left the telco after almost two-and-a-half years.

In a LinkedIn post, Rogers said he had worked his last day as the head of analytics and as  analytics tribe lead, which he said was a senior leadership role "to lead the Analytics group of up to 100 FTE [staff] in an Agile environment."

He indicated he would take a "long overdue break ... after almost 19 years on the professional go".

Immediately prior to joining Optus, he had a 16-plus year career at CBA in marketing analytics and segmentation.

Rogers cited several initiatives as sources of pride during his time at Optus, including “embedding analytics into strategic initiatives" for the telco and “improving data literacy across the entire organisation" by launching a data and analytics academy.

He also said he expanded staff educational pathways through OptusU microcredential university courses.

Other highlights, he wrote, included “creating the analytics community that has enabled real cross-business unit collaboration, and fostering a best practice visualisation community of practice; transforming the data and analytics operating model and culture from transactional, to a collaborative business partnership model with a customer-centric growth mindset”, and “lifting employee engagement scores by 48 percent within the first 12 months, seeing my team grow their confidence and capabilities”.

In March, Rogers discussed Optus’ latest analytics undertaking, a “one-click insights” project.

Optus declined to comment on Rogers' departure.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
analyticscustomer insightsmarketingone click insightsoptustelcotelco/isptelecommunicationstim rogerstraining & development

Sponsored Whitepapers

Extracting the value of data using Unified Observability
Extracting the value of data using Unified Observability
Planning before the breach: You can&#8217;t protect what you can&#8217;t see
Planning before the breach: You can’t protect what you can’t see
Beyond FTP: Securing and Managing File Transfers
Beyond FTP: Securing and Managing File Transfers
NextGen Security Operations: A Roadmap for the Future
NextGen Security Operations: A Roadmap for the Future
Video: Watch Juniper talk about its Aston Martin partnership
Video: Watch Juniper talk about its Aston Martin partnership

Events

Most Read Articles

In pictures: The 2022 iTnews Benchmark Awards

In pictures: The 2022 iTnews Benchmark Awards
Australia Post's telco transformation named top IT project

Australia Post's telco transformation named top IT project
Border Force searched more than 40,000 devices in five years

Border Force searched more than 40,000 devices in five years
SA Police ignores Adelaide council plea for facial recognition ban on CCTV

SA Police ignores Adelaide council plea for facial recognition ban on CCTV

Digital Nation

COVER STORY: Operationalising net zero through the power of IoT
COVER STORY: Operationalising net zero through the power of IoT
The security threat of quantum computing
The security threat of quantum computing
Crypto experts optimistic about future of Bitcoin: Block
Crypto experts optimistic about future of Bitcoin: Block
IBM global chief data officer on the rise of the number crunchers
IBM global chief data officer on the rise of the number crunchers
Integrity, ethics and board decisions in the digital age
Integrity, ethics and board decisions in the digital age

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?