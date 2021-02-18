Optus hit by cellular network outage

By on
Optus hit by cellular network outage

Appears to be impacting east coast users.

Optus is suffering an outage of its cellular network along Australia’s east coast, with widespread problems being reported.

The telco said in a network advisory that it is “working to resolve a network issue on the Optus mobile network in NSW, QLD and VIC.”

In a statement, the telco said “as a result of network technical issues, some Optus customers including residents and businesses may be experiencing intermittent disruptions to their mobile call, text and data services.”

“Keeping customers connected is our priority, and Optus’ technical teams are investigating this incident with remediation actions to commence as soon as possible,” the telco said.

The largest portion of problems were being experienced in the east coast capitals of Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and Canberra.

Optus business customers reported issues reaching Optus support.

More to come

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
cellular network optus outage telco telco/isp

Sponsored Whitepapers

The top 5 tech trends to deliver business outcomes
The top 5 tech trends to deliver business outcomes
10 reasons why businesses need to invest in cloud security training
10 reasons why businesses need to invest in cloud security training
Your guide to application security solutions
Your guide to application security solutions
State of Software Security: Open Source Edition
State of Software Security: Open Source Edition
Five questions to ask before you upgrade to a SIEM solution
Five questions to ask before you upgrade to a SIEM solution

Events

Most Read Articles

NBN Co hunts more residential revenue in 2022

NBN Co hunts more residential revenue in 2022
NBN Co names more FTTN cities and towns in path for fibre upgrade

NBN Co names more FTTN cities and towns in path for fibre upgrade
HyperOne to deploy $1.5bn, 20,000km fibre backbone across Australia

HyperOne to deploy $1.5bn, 20,000km fibre backbone across Australia
Telstra renews calls to rein in NBN prices

Telstra renews calls to rein in NBN prices
You must be a registered member of iTnews to post a comment.
| Register

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?