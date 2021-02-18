Optus hit by cellular network outage

Optus is suffering an outage of its cellular network along Australia’s east coast, with widespread problems being reported.

The telco said in a network advisory that it is “working to resolve a network issue on the Optus mobile network in NSW, QLD and VIC.”

In a statement, the telco said “as a result of network technical issues, some Optus customers including residents and businesses may be experiencing intermittent disruptions to their mobile call, text and data services.”

“Keeping customers connected is our priority, and Optus’ technical teams are investigating this incident with remediation actions to commence as soon as possible,” the telco said.

The largest portion of problems were being experienced in the east coast capitals of Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and Canberra.

Optus business customers reported issues reaching Optus support.

More to come