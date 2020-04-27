Optus faces class action after 50k customers' details sent to White Pages

By on
Optus faces class action after 50k customers' details sent to White Pages

Lawyers test Privacy Act.

Optus is facing a class action lawsuit over the mistaken publication of 50,000 customers’ details in phone directories, which the telco disclosed late last year.

Maurice Blackburn Lawyers filed the complaint and said it is “the first class action against a telco seeking compensation for a breach of privacy.”

“In what is an important test of Australia’s privacy laws, the class action is expected to seek compensation for affected customers,” the law firm said.

Optus chose to notify customers of the breach via snail mail, saying their name, address and phone number was mistakenly sent to Sensis and published in online (and potentially print) versions of its directories.

The telco attributed the data breach to a “system error”.

Maurice Blackburn Lawyers said that under the Privacy Act, corporations which disclose personal details of clients “face penalties including fines.”

“But until now no class action using the Act has been brought on behalf of customers seeking compensation,” it said. 

“Under the Act, consumers may be compensated for privacy breaches.”

Maurice Blackburn senior associate Elizabeth O’Shea said class actions were “an essential legal mechanism which allowed consumers to seek for corporate wrong-doing.”

An Optus spokesperson said the telco "is working co-operatively with the Privacy Commissioner on this investigation."

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
data breach optus security telco telco/isp
In Partnership With

Most Read Articles

Services Australia doubles myGov capacity again to meet demand

Services Australia doubles myGov capacity again to meet demand
Aussie Broadband starts rolling its own fibre to NBN POIs

Aussie Broadband starts rolling its own fibre to NBN POIs
NAB takes $1bn software hit to bottom line

NAB takes $1bn software hit to bottom line
Australia's COVID tracing app better than Singapore's: Health chief

Australia's COVID tracing app better than Singapore's: Health chief
You must be a registered member of iTnews to post a comment.
| Register

Poll

Would you download a COVID-19 contract tracing app developed by the Australian Government?
Yes
No
Maybe
View poll archive

Whitepapers from our sponsors

The Maturity of Zero Trust in Australia and New Zealand
The Maturity of Zero Trust in Australia and New Zealand
Securing Office 365 with Okta
Securing Office 365 with Okta
3 Reasons for Choosing Cloud-First Identity for Hybrid Environments
3 Reasons for Choosing Cloud-First Identity for Hybrid Environments
Best Practices: Eliminate On-Premises Active Directory Dependency
Best Practices: Eliminate On-Premises Active Directory Dependency
Rethink Active Directory
Rethink Active Directory

Events

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?