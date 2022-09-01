Online industry safety code drafts go public

By on
Online industry safety code drafts go public

Open to submissions until October 1.

Proposed codes for online safety regulation have been posted by industry peak body OnlineSafety, with submissions invited until October 1.

The codes, under the purview of the eSafety Commissioner, cover what's referred to as Class 1A and Class 1B content.

A further code covering adult content will be published later this year.

The codes are complex: one document provides head terms for all code schedules, and there are eight sector-specific codes.

These codes cover social media services; “relevant electronic services” including SMS, MMS, encrypted messaging and gaming; designated internet services, covering websites and online storage; Internet search engine services; app distribution services; hosting services; Internet carriage services; and equipment manufacturers.

The codes reach into every aspect of someone’s online interaction.

For example, manufacturers, sellers and repairers of phones, TVs, PCs, or operating systems – or anything else that can run a web browser and display images or videos – would be expected to comply with this code.

Requirements include offering filtering capabilities, letting customers know how to use the filters, tell them how to contact the eSafety Commissioner, and take part in industry forums.

Codes covering services (like social media and messaging services) impose notification and removal requirements on providers if they become aware of Class 1A or 1B material.

Search engines would be subject to rules that require them to limit access to offending material by deranking it, and remove links in response to regulator requests.

Because of the range of sectors involved, code development involved a number of individual industry bodies, including the Business Software Alliance, the Australian Mobile Telecommunications Association, the Communications Alliance, the Consumer Electronics Suppliers Association, the Digital Industry Group, and the Interactive Games and Entertainment Association.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
amtabsacommunications allianceconsumer electronics supply associationdigiesafety commissionerinteractive games associationsocial mediastrategy

Sponsored Whitepapers

How to successfully plan, deploy & launch an intranet
How to successfully plan, deploy & launch an intranet
Free eBook: Digital Transformation 101 &#8211; for banks
Free eBook: Digital Transformation 101 – for banks
Why financial services need to tackle their Middle Office
Why financial services need to tackle their Middle Office
Learn: The latest way to transfer files between customers
Learn: The latest way to transfer files between customers
Extracting the value of data using Unified Observability
Extracting the value of data using Unified Observability

Events

Most Read Articles

NBN Co's Brad Whitcomb to head to Telstra

NBN Co's Brad Whitcomb to head to Telstra
TPG Telecom may have price-modelled itself into an NBN CVC 'windfall'

TPG Telecom may have price-modelled itself into an NBN CVC 'windfall'
Kmart Australia changes store shelves for RFID rollout

Kmart Australia changes store shelves for RFID rollout
Telstra says Digicel sweep found malware 'resident' in systems

Telstra says Digicel sweep found malware 'resident' in systems

Digital Nation

COVER STORY: How the technology sector is operationalising sustainability
COVER STORY: How the technology sector is operationalising sustainability
Save the Date &#8212; Digital Nation Live launches on October 25
Save the Date — Digital Nation Live launches on October 25
Larry Ellison's words come back to haunt him in privacy lawsuit
Larry Ellison's words come back to haunt him in privacy lawsuit
No guarantee metaverses will be built on Web3: Mark van Rijmenam
No guarantee metaverses will be built on Web3: Mark van Rijmenam
'This time it will be different': VMware CEO on Broadcom&#8217;s acquisition
'This time it will be different': VMware CEO on Broadcom’s acquisition

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?