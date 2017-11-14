NZ to appoint government CTO

By on
NZ to appoint government CTO
Clare Curran

ICT to become second largest GDP contributor by 2025.

New Zealand's new federal government will appoint a chief technology officer to create and deliver a national digital roadmap spanning the next five to ten years.

Minister of government digital services, broadcasting, communications and digital media, Clare Curran, said the role was needed for the government to meet its IT goals.

The government said it wants to close the digital divide by 2020, and make ICT the second largest contributor to New Zealand's gross domestic product by 2025.

The CTO will develop a roadmap that includes fibre optic network capabilities and 5G/6G/7G mobile technologies, along with artificial intelligence, robotics, autonomous vehicles, digital fabrication, augmented and virtual reality, and the internet of things, Curran said.

“New Zealanders rightly expect that their government should behave in a predictable, open and transparent way and ensure that nobody is left behind. The internet and digital tools are fundamental to us achieving these goals,” Curran said in a statement.

Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
governmentit new zealand strategy

Most Read Articles

'Burn in' strikes Apple's iPhone X, Google's Pixel 2

'Burn in' strikes Apple's iPhone X, Google's Pixel 2
AWS bolsters S3 security following massive info leaks

AWS bolsters S3 security following massive info leaks
NAB to hire 600 IT workers

NAB to hire 600 IT workers
Deakin Uni splits out a tech start-up

Deakin Uni splits out a tech start-up
You must be a registered member of iTnews to post a comment.
| Register

Whitepapers from our sponsors

What Every CIO Should Know about DevOps & Container Guides by Puppet
What Every CIO Should Know about DevOps & Container Guides by Puppet
The 5G Business Potential &#8211; Industry digitalisation and the untapped opportunities for operators
The 5G Business Potential – Industry digitalisation and the untapped opportunities for operators
Solving IT complexity
Solving IT complexity
Optimising Enterprise Data Centres for the Cloud
Optimising Enterprise Data Centres for the Cloud
Growing companies have a growing interest in technology
Growing companies have a growing interest in technology

Events

Log In

Username:
Password:
|  Forgot your password?