NZ to appoint government CTO

New Zealand's new federal government will appoint a chief technology officer to create and deliver a national digital roadmap spanning the next five to ten years.

Minister of government digital services, broadcasting, communications and digital media, Clare Curran, said the role was needed for the government to meet its IT goals.

The government said it wants to close the digital divide by 2020, and make ICT the second largest contributor to New Zealand's gross domestic product by 2025.

The CTO will develop a roadmap that includes fibre optic network capabilities and 5G/6G/7G mobile technologies, along with artificial intelligence, robotics, autonomous vehicles, digital fabrication, augmented and virtual reality, and the internet of things, Curran said.

“New Zealanders rightly expect that their government should behave in a predictable, open and transparent way and ensure that nobody is left behind. The internet and digital tools are fundamental to us achieving these goals,” Curran said in a statement.