Nvidia says employee, company information leaked online after cyber attack

Russia-Ukraine conflict not a factor.

US chipmaker Nvidia Corp said on Tuesday a cyber attacker has leaked employee credentials and some company proprietary information online after their systems were breached.

"We have no evidence of ransomware being deployed on the Nvidia environment or that this is related to the Russia-Ukraine conflict," the company's spokesperson said in a statement.

The California-based company said it became aware of the breach on February 23. Nvidia added it was working to analyze the information that has been leaked and does not anticipate any disruption to the company's business.

A ransomware outfit under the name "Lapsus$" has reportedly claimed to be responsible for the leak and seemingly has information about schematics, drivers and firmware, among other data, about the graphics chips.

At a market cap of about US$600 billion (A$827 billion), Nvidia is the most valuable chipmaker in the United States. It is known for graphics processing units (GPU) that enhance videogaming experiences and advanced computer simulations.

