NT govt to spend $8m on school network upgrades

To boost learning opportunities.

The NT government will spend $8 million upgrading local areas networks across dozens of schools for the benefit of students and teachers.

The data network upgrade, which is already underway, is expected to improve connectivity and increase opportunities for learning by enabling teachers to implement the digital technologies curriculum.

Around 32 schools are set to receive the upgrades under the first program of works, which will run until 2022, though future upgrades are planned for all schools across the territory.

Nine schools in Adelaide River, Anula, Barunga, Bees Creek, Belyuen, Gray, MacFarlane, Middle Point and Milner have already received the upgrades.

The Department of Corporate and Digital Development is overseeing the multi-year project on behalf of the Department of Education.

Education minister Lauren Moss said “it is important that we ensure that our children and young people are technologically savvy and have access to modern IT infrastructure”.

“Rapid technological change is driving a worldwide shift in teaching and learning,” she said in a statement.

“Technological enablement and use of data to drive decision-making is key to improving learning outcomes for all young Territorians.”

Moss added that the government “continues to prioritise data, processes and systems that inform and improve practices to support our students and educators”.

