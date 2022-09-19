NSW planning portal gets 3D mapping capability

By on
NSW planning portal gets 3D mapping capability

Better visualisation of strata, subdivision plans.

The NSW state government has flicked the switch on 3D digital mapping for subdivision and strata plans at the NSW Planning Portal.

Part of the digital transformation of the state’s planning system, the 3D mapping capability is designed to transform how applicants and assessing authorities visualise applications via the Planning Portal, for subdivision and strata developers.

“Spatial Services has already transformed the way we see the world around us with the award-winning Spatial Digital Twin bringing together government data sources to provide insights for developers and residents to support decision-making and plan the communities of the future," executive director Narelle Underwood said.

The digital mapping of subdivision and strata data means “people can better understand the impact of development applications and subdivision certificate applications while reducing the time it takes to manually review and digitise information,” Underwood added.

“Draft strata plans can now be visualised in 3D which improves the ability of assessing authorities such as local councils and private certifiers to interpret what can be very complex plans in paper form, enhance quality checks and enable more effective community engagement.” 

The mapping is part of a strategy to give people an online platform that provides anywhere, anytime access to planning services and information.

“The portal’s digital planning services, mapping tools and reporting tools assist everyone involved in a proposed development and this is helping to improve application determination times, increase transparency of the planning system and ensure greater accountability of all stakeholders,” Underwood said.

Spatial services’ digital twin, which first went live in 2020, is being enhanced with gravity data in a project that kicked off in June.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
3d mappingdigital twinnsw spatial servicesplanningsoftwarestrategy

Sponsored Whitepapers

How to successfully plan, deploy & launch an intranet
How to successfully plan, deploy & launch an intranet
Free eBook: Digital Transformation 101 &#8211; for banks
Free eBook: Digital Transformation 101 – for banks
Why financial services need to tackle their Middle Office
Why financial services need to tackle their Middle Office
Learn: The latest way to transfer files between customers
Learn: The latest way to transfer files between customers
Extracting the value of data using Unified Observability
Extracting the value of data using Unified Observability

Events

Most Read Articles

Transport for NSW signs $175m IT service desk deal

Transport for NSW signs $175m IT service desk deal
ATO charts course to "real-time" with 2030 digital strategy

ATO charts course to "real-time" with 2030 digital strategy
'Expansive' myGov audit to begin within weeks

'Expansive' myGov audit to begin within weeks
Victoria seeking outsourced cyber response partners

Victoria seeking outsourced cyber response partners

Digital Nation

Six trends driving metaverse technologies: Gartner
Six trends driving metaverse technologies: Gartner
Case Study: Bendigo and Adelaide bank turn to AWS and Google for front and backend
Case Study: Bendigo and Adelaide bank turn to AWS and Google for front and backend
COVER STORY: Gen Z forces universities to digitally transform
COVER STORY: Gen Z forces universities to digitally transform
Web3 skills shortage creates project backlog until 2024
Web3 skills shortage creates project backlog until 2024
Case Study: Munro Footwear Group changes &#8216;every system imaginable&#8217; says CTO Keng Ng
Case Study: Munro Footwear Group changes ‘every system imaginable’ says CTO Keng Ng

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?