NSW planning portal gets 3D mapping capability

The NSW state government has flicked the switch on 3D digital mapping for subdivision and strata plans at the NSW Planning Portal.

Part of the digital transformation of the state’s planning system, the 3D mapping capability is designed to transform how applicants and assessing authorities visualise applications via the Planning Portal, for subdivision and strata developers.

“Spatial Services has already transformed the way we see the world around us with the award-winning Spatial Digital Twin bringing together government data sources to provide insights for developers and residents to support decision-making and plan the communities of the future," executive director Narelle Underwood said.

The digital mapping of subdivision and strata data means “people can better understand the impact of development applications and subdivision certificate applications while reducing the time it takes to manually review and digitise information,” Underwood added.

“Draft strata plans can now be visualised in 3D which improves the ability of assessing authorities such as local councils and private certifiers to interpret what can be very complex plans in paper form, enhance quality checks and enable more effective community engagement.”

The mapping is part of a strategy to give people an online platform that provides anywhere, anytime access to planning services and information.

“The portal’s digital planning services, mapping tools and reporting tools assist everyone involved in a proposed development and this is helping to improve application determination times, increase transparency of the planning system and ensure greater accountability of all stakeholders,” Underwood said.

Spatial services’ digital twin, which first went live in 2020, is being enhanced with gravity data in a project that kicked off in June.