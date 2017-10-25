NSW Justice overhauls backoffice IT management

NSW Justice overhauls backoffice IT management

First HR and finance, now IT.

The NSW Department of Justice has introduced a single backoffice IT management platform to replace the numerous legacy systems previously used to service the 14 agencies in its shared corporate services cluster.

It is using ServiceNow’s platform to centralise the management of ICT infrastructure, applications and information across the cluster.

The platform will support around 14,000 end users or about 16,000 desktops across Justice’s 14 agencies, including Correctional Services NSW, Births Death and Marriages, Courts and Tribunals, and the Office of Emergency Management.

In some cases it will replace paper forms that some of Justice's client agencies used to fax in end user requests.

Head of Justice’s operations and service division Andrew Dimech told iTnews the agency decided to go with ServiceNow after having success with the firm's products for human resources and finance.

HR and finance had been prioritised ahead of the IT service management (ITSM) transformation because the agency had no existing platform in those areas, where it already had tools for ITSM, he said.

“We went through that for about 18 months with them and have come out the end of the journey now, and we’ve now refocused on the IT side," Dimech said on the sidelines of ServiceNow’s Now Forum in Sydney on Wednesday.

“We’ve brought IT into the same portal that HR and finance are in, the same IVR [interactive voice response] system, so for our users it’s a one-stop shop in regards to calling through and getting support for level one and level two functions for HR, finance and IT."

Tags:
governmentit justice nsw servicenow software strategy

