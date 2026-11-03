In Pictures: What's Next? Halloween Party 2026

A little Halloween spirit, great conversations and an exciting look at what's ahead for 2027!

A big thank you to all our clients, partners and friends who joined us for the What's Next Halloween Party.

It was a fantastic opportunity to celebrate the partnerships that have shaped the year, share insights from our Channel Marketing Pulse survey and offer a sneak peek at what's coming from iTnews and techpartner.news in 2027.

We're looking forward to another big year of bringing Australia's technology community together through news, insights, events and conversations that matter.