NSW Health moves to ServiceNow vaccine booking system

NSW Health-run vaccination centres are migrating to a new ServiceNow-based vaccination management system after the software giant won a $6.3 million deal.

eHealth NSW revealed the two-year contract with ServiceNow for its Vaccination Administration Management (VAM) platform last week.

VAM, which first went live in June, is replacing CoVax, a stopgap solution developed in-house over 21 business days earlier this year with help from Microsoft, DGL and Whispir.

CoVax went live in February at South Western Sydney Local Health District (LHD) to support the frontline worker vaccinations and, by August, had expanded to all but three LHDs and speciality networks.

VAM was configured and implemented in just 10 business days in anticipation for the accelerated vaccine rollout in the second half of 2021.

An eHealth NSW spokesperson told iTnews that the ServiceNow platform “ensures scalability and ease of use and is designed to manage the entire vaccination administration”.

It is used to book an appointment, track vaccination doses, record clinical information, manage clinic workflows and interface with the Australian Immunisation Register operated by Services Australia.

NSW Health chief information officer Zoran Bolevich has also previously said that the system has “simplified and automated workflows between administrators, clinicians and patients”.

Vaccination centres that were previously using CoVax are now being progressively migrated to VAM, a complex process as updates continue to be made and usage remains high.

While the rollout is continuing, eHealth NSW last month said “appointments have already successful transitioned from several live clinics, and speed and efficiency of this process continues to improve”.

Earlier this year, Victoria entered a six-month contract of similar value with Microsoft for its Covid vaccine management platform.

Tasmania has rolled out an Oracle health management system to allow residents to book vaccination appointments online.