NSW govt seeks input on next cyber security strategy

The NSW government is seeking views from industry to help shape the state’s next cyber security strategy ahead of its launch later this year.

Customer Service Minister Victor Dominello on Tuesday called for input from industry partners and cyber security experts as development of the 2020 NSW Cyber Security Strategy ramps up.

The strategy will replace NSW’s 2018 cyber security strategy, which was the first to be released by the government and introduced a holistic approach to incident prevention and response.

It will also replace the separate, industry-focused cyber security strategy released by the government in November 2018 to support the growth of the state’s cyber security industry.

Dominello said involving industry experts and businesses in the new stategy’s development process was important to encourage the state’s vibrant cyber security industry.

He said the “comprehensive, sector-wide” strategy would ensure the government “continues to provide secure, trusted and resilient services in an ever-changing and developing environment”.

“The new strategy will be delivered through an integrated approach to prevent and respond to cyber security threats and safeguard our information, assets, services, businesses and citizens,” he said.

The strategy is also central to the state’s COVID-19 recovery, with $240 million allocated to cyber security over the next three years as part of a $1.6 billion investment in digital.

“The 2020 NSW Cyber Security Strategy will address the cyber workforce and skills gaps that are vital in attracting business investment and creating innovation jobs,” Dominello said.

“It will support innovation and growth of the NSW cyber industry and cement NSW as the leading state for cyber security in the Asia-Pacific region.

“Cyber security will be a vital part of the technology community at Tech Central which will be a home for tech giants, new and innovative start-ups and leading talent all in one place.”

Industry partners and cyber security experts can send their submission to the 2020 Cyber Security Strategy by emailing cyberstrategynsw@customerservice.nsw.gov.au.